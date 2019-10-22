 Skip to main content

Business Commentary

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices
Opinion

The economy is a bit of a farce and Canadian voters have just asked for four more years of it

David Rosenberg
David Rosenberg
Contributed to The Globe and Mail
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Bill Morneau, Canada's Finance Minister and Liberal Party candidate for Parliament, addresses supporters after being re-elected in Toronto, Ontario, Canada October 21. Productivity growth in Canada is stagnant, whereas in the United States it is up 1.7 per cent in the past year.

MOE DOIRON/Reuters

David Rosenberg is chief economist with Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc. and author of the daily economic newsletter Breakfast with Dave.

It is hard to believe, based on the country’s economic record of the past four years, that Canadians opted for four more years of centre-left policies. At the margin, with the NDP holding the balance of power, it may be more a shift to left-centre.

Let’s assess the current landscape.

Story continues below advertisement

Real gross domestic product (GDP) has expanded 1.4 per cent in the past year, but population growth is 1.5 per cent, so the Canadian economy, despite all the bravado, is actually contracting fractionally on a year-over-year per capita basis.

The fastest-growing segments of the economy are government, as we saw in the latest employment report, cannabis and multiunit construction. That’s it. These segments, amounting to 40 per cent of GDP, have a combined year-over-year growth rate of over 3.0 per cent. The other 60 per cent. Call it zero.

Productivity growth is stagnant, whereas in the United States it is up 1.7 per cent in the past year. As such, unit labour costs in Canada, at nearly 3 per cent, compare to a more competitive 2.5-per-cent U.S. trend. This lack of domestic competitiveness is a key reason why Canada has not managed to run a current-account surplus since the third quarter of 2008. The deficit now stands at 2.2 per cent of GDP, but the “basic balance” is $80-billion or 3.6 per cent of GDP (the basic balance is the sum of the deficit plus direct investment net outflows). This is a big hurdle for the Canadian dollar. Meanwhile, Canada has not been able to finance this chronic balance-of-payments gap with long-term financing from abroad as net foreign direct investment has been consistently negative, as in outflow of capital, for the past five years.

Canadian household debt, while marginally off its all-time high‎, is still higher today as a share of GDP (101.3 per cent) than it was in the United States at the 2006-07 bubble high (98.2 per cent). Total principal and interest payments now absorb 15 per cent of personal disposable income, a record high back to 1990 when borrowing costs were double-digits. This is a pervasive dead-weight drag on Canadian cyclical consumer spending, as we have seen with flat year-on-year retail sales growth.

While the immigrant boom has propelled the Canadian housing market, there are limits here. As it stands, residential construction’s share of the economy, at nearly 7 per cent, is above the average for the past 25 years and actually higher than the peak of 6 per cent in the mid-2000s housing boom.

And in a sign of just how crazy prices have become in the traditional housing market, multifamily‎ housing starts are now more than tripling the activity in the single-family market. By way of comparison, in the U.S. for any given month, single-family starts are typically double the rental/condo construction pace. Keep in mind that multiple-unit construction carries with it a far lower “multiplier” impact on GDP – but that is the Canadian story. Not altogether an appealing one, although we would all agree it’s a great place to live. The economy? Not so much.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter