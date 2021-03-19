 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Business Commentary

Register
AdChoices
Opinion

The EU-U.K. COVID-19 vaccine war only highlights the EU’s train-wreck response to the jab campaign

Eric RegulyEuropean bureau chief
Rome
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

A health worker prepares an injection with a dose of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine, at a vaccination centre in Westfield Stratford City shopping centre in London on Feb. 18, 2021.

HENRY NICHOLLS/Reuters

Officially, Brexit had nothing to do with the U.K.’s vaccination success. Unofficially, it had everything to do with it, triggering an early victory for the breakaway country, which is making the European Union both envious and angry as its own vaccination program turns into an international embarrassment.

By Friday, 38.5 per cent of Britons had received their first vaccine dose, almost five times the EU rate. Infections and fatalities are falling in the U.K., as they are in other countries, notably Israel and the United States, where vaccination rates are high.

And the EU? It’s still in COVID-19 hell, hit by a third wave. Most of Italy is back in tight lockdown, and France and Germany will not be far behind. Brexit Britain can see the light at the end of the pandemic tunnel; for the EU the immediate future is still dark. In a vaccine update Thursday, U.S. President Joe Biden warned Americans to get vaccinated or risk suffering “what’s happening in Europe.”

Story continues below advertisement

Guess whose economy will recover first?

It wasn’t supposed to be this way. It was the EU that was supposed to set the standard for vaccine response, not Brexit Britain. The opposite happened.

Until the end of January, when Britain finally cut its last ties to the EU, it was still a paid-up member of the EU’s institutions, such as the European Medicines Agency (EMA). That meant it could have tossed its lot in with the EU’s vaccine procurement program, and was invited to do so.

The EU, through the European Commission, led by president and Angela Merkel crony Ursula von der Leyen, thought it had figured it all out. The EC would negotiate vaccine purchases on behalf of all the member states, using its formidable buying power to get vast supplies at bargain prices. It would dole out the vaccines on a pro-rata basis, ensuring equitable distribution. All would be fine.

The U.K. said thanks but no thanks. Even though it was still technically part of the EU, it already had the mindset of a fully independent country. I believe that if Brexit had not happened, the U.K. would have joined the EU’s vaccine effort.

In the U.K., many of the Remainers – the 48 per cent who voted to stick with the EU in the 2016 referendum – thought Boris Johnson’s Brexit-mad government had lost its mind, that its go-it-alone vaccine strategy was ideologically driven – a middle finger extended to Brussels, not a sensible move. It would backfire, they said, and Britain would slump its way out of the pandemic well after the EU, its cemeteries overflowing.

They wondered: If going it alone is so smart, why aren’t individual EU countries adopting the same strategy?

Story continues below advertisement

Indeed, each of the EU countries could have opted out, as the U.K. did, and placed its own orders for vaccines. The EU’s Big Three – Germany, France and Italy – are wealthy economies that could have ordered as many doses as they wanted. Back then, the vaccine market was risky, since no one knew which one would receive regulatory approval, but was wide open to anyone willing to pay up.

The U.K. went to town. It ordered more than 400 million doses from seven companies – about six for every Briton. The contracts were signed months before the EU got in the game. The U.K. wasn’t obsessed with price, nor some of the fine details in the contracts. It just wanted a lot of product fast.

Ms. von der Leyen and her crew, meanwhile, piled one blunder on top of another, exposing the EC’s lack of experience in medical procurement. It ordered too little too late, refused to pay top dollar and got hung up on liability negotiations, even as the EU body count soared. It triggered a political crisis by threatening to close the Irish border with Northern Ireland to prevent EU-produced vaccines from leaking into the U.K.

This week, Ms. von der Leyen doubled down on her threats by hinting that the EU would outright block the export of vaccines. Her office has noted that the EU exports millions of doses to the U.K. but gets none in return. The decision to suspend the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine across most of the EU while the EMA conducted a safety investigation only bolstered the sense that the EU’s vaccination effort was a slow-motion train wreck.

The EU is learning the hard way that what started as a health crisis is quickly evolving into an ever-deeper economic crisis. Growth estimates are being raised in the U.K. and the United States while those for the EU, hurt by the plodding vaccine rollout, are lagging. This month, the OECD said it expects the British economy to expand 5.1 per cent this year. The forecast for the EU is 3.9 per cent. It will take the EU a lot longer than the U.K. to recover the growth that vanished during the pandemic.

The EU is angry at the U.K. for allegedly hoarding vaccines, but it is also deeply envious of its vaccine strategy. Annoyingly for the EU, Brexit drove the U.K.’s successful vaccine response. Score one for Boris. He needed a victory after his botched initial response to the pandemic. Many of the 450 million citizens of the EU think Brussels has failed its greatest test.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies