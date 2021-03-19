Officially, Brexit had nothing to do with the U.K.’s vaccination success. Unofficially, it had everything to do with it, triggering an early victory for the breakaway country, which is making the European Union both envious and angry as its own vaccination program turns into an international embarrassment.
By Friday, 38.5 per cent of Britons had received their first vaccine dose, almost five times the EU rate. Infections and fatalities are falling in the U.K., as they are in other countries, notably Israel and the United States, where vaccination rates are high.
And the EU? It’s still in COVID-19 hell, hit by a third wave. Most of Italy is back in tight lockdown, and France and Germany will not be far behind. Brexit Britain can see the light at the end of the pandemic tunnel; for the EU the immediate future is still dark. In a vaccine update Thursday, U.S. President Joe Biden warned Americans to get vaccinated or risk suffering “what’s happening in Europe.”
Guess whose economy will recover first?
It wasn’t supposed to be this way. It was the EU that was supposed to set the standard for vaccine response, not Brexit Britain. The opposite happened.
Until the end of January, when Britain finally cut its last ties to the EU, it was still a paid-up member of the EU’s institutions, such as the European Medicines Agency (EMA). That meant it could have tossed its lot in with the EU’s vaccine procurement program, and was invited to do so.
The EU, through the European Commission, led by president and Angela Merkel crony Ursula von der Leyen, thought it had figured it all out. The EC would negotiate vaccine purchases on behalf of all the member states, using its formidable buying power to get vast supplies at bargain prices. It would dole out the vaccines on a pro-rata basis, ensuring equitable distribution. All would be fine.
The U.K. said thanks but no thanks. Even though it was still technically part of the EU, it already had the mindset of a fully independent country. I believe that if Brexit had not happened, the U.K. would have joined the EU’s vaccine effort.
In the U.K., many of the Remainers – the 48 per cent who voted to stick with the EU in the 2016 referendum – thought Boris Johnson’s Brexit-mad government had lost its mind, that its go-it-alone vaccine strategy was ideologically driven – a middle finger extended to Brussels, not a sensible move. It would backfire, they said, and Britain would slump its way out of the pandemic well after the EU, its cemeteries overflowing.
They wondered: If going it alone is so smart, why aren’t individual EU countries adopting the same strategy?
Indeed, each of the EU countries could have opted out, as the U.K. did, and placed its own orders for vaccines. The EU’s Big Three – Germany, France and Italy – are wealthy economies that could have ordered as many doses as they wanted. Back then, the vaccine market was risky, since no one knew which one would receive regulatory approval, but was wide open to anyone willing to pay up.
The U.K. went to town. It ordered more than 400 million doses from seven companies – about six for every Briton. The contracts were signed months before the EU got in the game. The U.K. wasn’t obsessed with price, nor some of the fine details in the contracts. It just wanted a lot of product fast.
Ms. von der Leyen and her crew, meanwhile, piled one blunder on top of another, exposing the EC’s lack of experience in medical procurement. It ordered too little too late, refused to pay top dollar and got hung up on liability negotiations, even as the EU body count soared. It triggered a political crisis by threatening to close the Irish border with Northern Ireland to prevent EU-produced vaccines from leaking into the U.K.
This week, Ms. von der Leyen doubled down on her threats by hinting that the EU would outright block the export of vaccines. Her office has noted that the EU exports millions of doses to the U.K. but gets none in return. The decision to suspend the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine across most of the EU while the EMA conducted a safety investigation only bolstered the sense that the EU’s vaccination effort was a slow-motion train wreck.
The EU is learning the hard way that what started as a health crisis is quickly evolving into an ever-deeper economic crisis. Growth estimates are being raised in the U.K. and the United States while those for the EU, hurt by the plodding vaccine rollout, are lagging. This month, the OECD said it expects the British economy to expand 5.1 per cent this year. The forecast for the EU is 3.9 per cent. It will take the EU a lot longer than the U.K. to recover the growth that vanished during the pandemic.
The EU is angry at the U.K. for allegedly hoarding vaccines, but it is also deeply envious of its vaccine strategy. Annoyingly for the EU, Brexit drove the U.K.’s successful vaccine response. Score one for Boris. He needed a victory after his botched initial response to the pandemic. Many of the 450 million citizens of the EU think Brussels has failed its greatest test.