News item: WestJet introduces an UltraBasic fare, a “no frills” travel option featuring no domestic carry-ons, no changes, no refunds, no loyalty points, a pre-assigned seat at the back of the plane and boarding last. UltraBasic will allow Canadians to travel “without paying for additional services they don’t value.”

Hello and welcome to Air Liberal! I hope you’re having a wonderful day. How can I make it better?

Hi, I have a question about foreign interference. I saw the news that Canada’s intelligence services have information that some federal politicians have collaborated with foreign governments. It was in that report from a committee of parliamentarians. The all-party group believes that some Canadian politicians may be working for countries such as India and China, and that those foreign governments may be working for them.

Yes sir, you’re referring to the report from NSICOP, the National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians.

That’s the one. These allegations are shocking. Incomprehensible. Unprecedented. I don’t have the words. What are you going to do about it?

I can assure you that we are doing everything we can to make life better for the middle class and those working hard to join it.

What?

Sorry, wrong talking points. What I meant to say is that we take these serious allegations seriously and are treating them with the utmost seriousness. But before we go any further, I see that you are flying on our UltraBasic Democracy fare.

What?

It’s the minimal democratic service. For voters who really don’t care, and politicians who can’t really be bothered.

I thought I was on the Canada Is The World’s Greatest Democracy fare.

Oh no, sir. That’s no longer available.

Look, I’m just hoping that you can tell me what you’re planning on doing to ensure that the people representing us are not “semi-witting or witting” agents of foreign governments – that’s how NSICOP put it – or reaping financial gain or electoral advantage from colluding with them. And if they were, there would be, like, you know, consequences. A way to stop them. Something. Anything.

That’s an excellent idea sir. You should call the RCMP.

What?

This whole matter is really out of our hands. That’s why even though our government received the NSICOP report in March ...

Whoa, you’ve known about this since March? Why haven’t you done anything?

We are acting deliberately. That it looks like we are not acting at all is proof of our maturity and seriousness.

How many of your MPs are named in the report? MPs from other parties? Ministers?

We can’t say.

Do you plan on doing anything with the intelligence gathered by our intelligence services?

My talking points say I’m supposed to give an answer that is simultaneously positive, obtuse and non-committal, but it’s been a long day. So I’ll just say: No, not really. Not if we can avoid it.

I’m confused. Isn’t the goal of gathering intelligence to gain knowledge so as to act on it?

But if we use the intelligence we have on foreign interference in our politics, that will reveal to our enemies what we know, and how we know it.

Again, I’m not following you. Investigation and prosecution will take years, and probably can’t be done without revealing all that secret intelligence. Meanwhile, right now, we have a report from a group of parliamentarians, chaired by a Liberal MP, that even in the redacted form released to the public says a number of unnamed politicians appear to be on the take from foreign governments.

We don’t want to spark a witch hunt.

But unless we investigate these unprecedented allegations, and act on what is found, our whole system of government, and every politician in it, will be under a cloud of suspicion. Isn’t a loss of faith in Canadian institutions exactly what some of our enemies want? And if there’s rising public cynicism, won’t its main target be the Liberal government?

We hadn’t really thought about that last bit. So maybe our attitude will change. But our starting point is that police should handle it. If time passes and nobody is charged, maybe we’ll all just move on. We also announced on Monday that we’re willing to support an opposition move to refer the matter to the inquiry probing foreign interference. Just so long as it doesn’t name names.

I don’t get it. I thought you said you wanted to take this seriously.

Look, even if some unnamed politicians are trading favours with a foreign power, they’re probably just backbench MPs and senators. They have almost no power and they don’t know much.

What?

Sorry, did I say that out loud?

You did. Can’t you tell me more about why you’re so opposed to aggressively pursing these allegations?

No. Not on the ...

Yeah, I know, the UltraBasic Democracy fare.

Enjoy your flight.