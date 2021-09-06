Open this photo in gallery Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau makes remarks on gun control during the Canadian federal election campaign in Markham, Ont., on Sept. 5, 2021. Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

The tax plank of the Liberal election platform contains several valid proposals.

Whether they are advisable is a separate question.

For example, a re-elected Liberal government would increase taxes on “the largest, most profitable banks and insurance companies who earn more than $1-billion a year,” impose a 15-per-cent minimum tax on individuals in the highest tax bracket, implement a tax on luxury cars, boats and planes, eliminate investor incentives (via “flow-through shares“) for oil, gas and coal projects, adopt tax measures to deal with housing shortages, and put a national tax on vaping products.

But the plank also features proposals and commentary that plainly misrepresent and distort important areas of our tax law.

The most egregious is the assertion that an evolving initiative by the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) on behalf of its member countries (and about 100 others) to make multinational companies subject to a global minimum tax (currently set at 15 per cent) on their foreign-earned profits would operate “so that the biggest companies in the world are not able to escape the taxes they owe here in Canada.”

That assertion is nonsense for three inter-related reasons.

First, Canada already has tax rules that protect the Canadian tax base of foreign-owned subsidiary corporations from being stripped out of Canada. These rules and the ones proposed in the most recent budget – including those on transfer pricing, thin capitalization and earnings stripping, tax-treaty shopping and hybrid structures, and the notorious foreign-affiliate dumping rules – do not need reinforcement by a global minimum tax, and would not be reinforced by it.

Second, Canada has announced plans (unrelated to the proposed global minimum tax) to create new taxes applicable to profits of foreign-based digital giants that are derived from selling digital services and goods in Canada, and which currently are not subject to Canadian tax.

This is also an evolving creature of the OECD-led crusade against international tax planning, and several countries, including Canada, have announced they will implement their own version of such rules if the OECD project is not soon brought to a conclusion.

Third – and the crucial factor here – the only effect in Canada of the global minimum tax initiative would be harm. That is because it would destroy 50 years of tax policy aimed at maximizing the international competitiveness of Canada‘s multinationals by interrelating two sets of rules: those that exempt from Canadian tax the foreign profits of Canadian multinationals, and those that facilitate foreign tax planning in respect of such profits.

This policy and these rules – the objectives of which are to optimize the robustness of Canada’s multinationals and increase tax revenues from dividends they pay and capital gains derived from the disposition of their shares – were instituted with the massive tax reform of 1972. A government-appointed panel chaired by former Bank of Nova Scotia chief executive officer Peter Godsoe reaffirmed them as recently as 2008.

But the proposed global minimum tax would violate those principles because, for example, the profits in the United States of a Canadian-based multinational’s U.S. subsidiary would be taxed, whether by the source country (the U.S. ), the home country (Canada) or a third country used to structure those U.S. operations. That is simply not what the architects of our tax system over the past 50 years have had in mind.

And it certainly would be unfortunate if this misconceived tax proposal that is so misunderstood by the Liberal campaign ever sees the light of day in Canada.

Nathan Boidman, a lawyer and a CPA, practices international tax law in Montreal

