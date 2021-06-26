Israel ended its outdoor mask requirement last week. It’s being reinstated next week. The Delta variant is taking off everywhere, and even countries with high vaccination rates are having trouble shielding themselves from the highly contagious mutation that was first detected in India.
Other countries are rethinking their reopening plans or putting new travel restrictions in place. Visitors to Poland from the U.K., where the Delta variant is now dominant, face a mandatory seven-day quarantine.
In Germany, British visitors must isolate for two weeks and German Chancellor Angela Merkel wants the rest of the European Union to adopt similar restrictions. On Thursday, she said Germany and the EU were “skating on thin ice” and that “we must be cautious.”
The Delta variant is wrecking British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s party, forcing him to delay lifting his country’s remaining COVID-19 restrictions by a month. Public-health officials in Ireland have said the planned reopening of restaurants and pubs on July 5 for indoor seating may not happen. In Portugal, Lisbon and parts of the Algarve region are on the verge of shutting down again.
Delayed reopenings are bad news for the free-as-a-bird summer plans that everyone was looking forward to. They are also bad news for economic recoveries. The tourism-dependent countries of the Mediterranean – Spain, Portugal, Italy, France, Greece, Tunisia – may soon find themselves scaling back their growth projections.
In a new note, Morgan Stanley said the British economy could withstand a delay to a full reopening of as long as six weeks without doing a lot of economic damage. But longer delays could prove painful, especially in the Mediterranean countries.
We have seen this slow-motion horror movie before – last summer to be precise. Yet governments keep making the same mistake in the interest of saving the economy, only to inflict more damage on it.
The first lockdowns, which were long and tight, to the point that Europeans faced fines if they ventured outdoors for non-essential reasons, did the trick. The number of new cases plummeted, and many of the restrictions were lifted, though mask use and curfews remained in place. Outdoor eating and drinking were allowed, and families could go on holidays in their own countries without much hassle.
But millions of Europeans got sloppy, thinking the pandemic had pretty much burned itself out. The virus came roaring back, and Europe went into another lockdown as the second wave hit hard. After the new year, the first vaccines trickled into clinics, at which point governments got giddy about the concept of herd immunity: If they could get about two-thirds of the population inoculated in a hurry, the virus would run out of hosts and politely retreat into the history books.
The trouble was vaccine rollouts in most countries were slow, with a few exceptions (notably Israel, the U.K. and the United States). Because they were slow, the highly contagious new variants, such as the one first identified in Kent, England, and now known as the Alpha variant, ripped through one country after another. Scientists estimate the Delta variant is between 40 per cent and 80 per cent more transmissible than the Alpha variant, which is about 50 per cent more transmissible than the virus that first emerged from China a year and a half ago.
Even as vaccination rates lagged, governments plotted their reopening plans and, by mid-June, life in many countries was looking like its prepandemic normal. Never mind that significant portions of the population remained unvaccinated – still are. In the EU, only half have received the first dose and less than a third the second dose, giving the variants ample room to manoeuvre.
The U.K. is in trouble again, even though the number of new deaths remains relatively low. In the week to June 19, more than 153,000 people were infected, mostly with the Delta variant, up 30 per cent over the week before. Low testing and genetic sequencing rates in many countries, such as Italy, no doubt underplay the true spread of the Delta variant. Israel thought it had snuffed out the virus, with the number of active cases down to 0.1 per 100,000 people by early June; by Friday, the figure had climbed to 205 per 100,000.
The mistake made by most governments was simply jumping the gun. Instead of waiting until two-thirds of the population was vaccinated before reopening, they started removing restrictions when less than half had partial or full immunity.
An open summer – full flights, restaurants, bars, hotels and beaches – was the overwhelming goal. The plan is backfiring, with travel, quarantine and mask restrictions coming back. The climbing vaccination rates may prevent another full-blown crisis, but a bit more patience could have slowed the Delta variant’s run considerably. Economic growth is bound to take a hit.
