 Skip to main content
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Business Commentary

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices
Opinion

The sustainability sector has a problem with lack of diversity

Jeffrey Jones
Jeffrey Jones
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

The sustainability sector has to get better at taking its own advice.

Many professionals in the field spend their days working to improve diversity and inclusion in the workplace, but it turns out the sector has a long way to go before it can hold up its own record as a shining example.

A ew non-profit called Diversity in Sustainability has published the findings of an extensive survey of practitioners in Canada, Britain and the United States, and the report shows that jobs in the field are disproportionately held by society’s privileged – people who can afford postsecondary educations and can get by early in their careers on low pay or unpaid internships.

Story continues below advertisement

From 1,500 responses and 30 in-depth interviews, the researchers found that three-quarters of respondents had middle-class upbringings, 90 per cent had at least bachelor’s degrees and 62 per cent had graduate degrees.

The education numbers aren’t surprising, given the scientific, financial and legal rigour that careers focusing on environmental, social and governance issues demand. But they do highlight the barriers to entry facing people whose communities are most affected by the very issues sustainability pros deal with – things such as air pollution and a lack of clean water. Those communities often comprise racialized people.

In addition, jobs tend to be located in major financial centres such as Toronto, New York and London, which makes affordability a hurdle for some.

“This is a very elite and privileged sector,” said Heather Mak, a sustainability consultant who co-founded Diversity in Sustainability last year. “It’s not an easy sector to get into if you come from a materially poor or a working-class background.”

This is true of many professions, she said, but sustainability should be held to a higher standard, given the real-world problems its professionals deal with day in and day out. Only half the respondents said they believed their organizations put their words into action when it came to equity, diversity and inclusion.

Sustainability encompasses a wide array of disciplines, including science and technology, engineering, accounting, law, investment banking and communications. The results of the survey tended to hold true across all those types of jobs, said Ms. Mak, who focuses on food and consumer goods in her own sustainability consulting practice.

“We did notice some differences in terms of gender in some of the fields. When you look at sustainability from a STEM perspective, there seem to be more males in that sector,” she said. “In philanthropy, we found it to be more female. But in terms of race and ethnicity, the results were quite similar across the board.”

Story continues below advertisement

Ms. Mak is one of four professionals who started Diversity in Sustainability last year after the killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery in the United States, which exposed gaping inequities in society. She and her co-founders – Marie Jurcevic, Michael Harvey and Rida Bilgrami – also saw how racialized communities were often most harmed by the health and economic effects of COVID-19.

In their own careers, they say they have often been the only racialized people at their organizations and that their management teams often did not reflect the diversity of the communities where they worked.

The survey found that 63 per cent of respondents identified as white or Caucasian and 35 per cent as people of colour. Just 27 per cent considered their leadership teams diverse.

One set of positive statistics involved gender: 65 per cent of the respondents were women, 31 per cent were men, and 2 per cent identified as non-binary or third gender.

To make the field more equitable, Ms. Mak suggests following the advice professionals in the field give to clients or executives within their own large organizations. That means offering more flexible work arrangements to support prospective employees in caregiving situations and paying living wages for entry-level roles and internships.

She also says it is important to go beyond the typical networks that organizations fall back on for their hiring.

Story continues below advertisement

“As with other industries, we tend to go toward people and organizations who are familiar to us. We know them, we know what they’re capable of. But sometimes when we take a chance on people we don’t know, whether it’s new suppliers or speakers or employees, it really can benefit organizations.”

Jeffrey Jones writes about sustainable finance and the ESG sector for The Globe and Mail. E-mail him at jeffjones@globeandmail.com.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies