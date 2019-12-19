Open this photo in gallery Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky looks on during a press conference in Kiev on Dec. 4, 2019. SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP/Getty Images

Michael Bociurkiw is a Europe-based global affairs analyst. He is in Kyiv.

As the impeachment proceedings in the U.S. House of Representatives droned on, one of the victims was the country at the centre of the allegations of wrongdoing against U.S. President Donald Trump: Ukraine.

Unwillingly caught up in the U.S. impeachment hearings, the country seems to be slammed almost on a daily basis by one Republican lawmaker after another – eager to paint the former Soviet republic as one of the most corrupt countries in Europe. Many have claimed that widespread corruption in Ukraine is why Mr. Trump, allegedly to protect taxpayers’ money, held up almost US$400-million of congressional-approved aid in the first place.

To make matters worse, Mr. Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, was in Ukraine recently – accompanied by a pro-Trump TV crew – in a continuing effort to dig up dirt on the Bidens. It made for more awkward publicity for the country.

Hearing repetitively that Ukraine is corrupt cannot play well in the offices of Western companies looking for expansion into Eastern Europe – even those with a high tolerance for risk. The doom and gloom is out of sync with the optimistic pitches heard on Ukrainian road shows – including at the summer Ukraine Reform Conference in Toronto, where a major trade and investment exhibit and summit was held on the sidelines. Speaker after speaker at the Ukraine House extolled the positive virtues of Ukraine – ranging from low wages and an educated work force to a strategic position in Europe and new measures to eradicate corruption.

The tag line “brains and grains” is being used to brand Ukraine as not only an agricultural powerhouse, but also as a source for top-notch talent. The country’s promoters like to boast about its annual output of 640,000 postsecondary graduates in the fields of engineering, aerospace and technology.

The main sectors being promoted these days are technology, manufacturing, renewable energy, health care, e-commerce, automotives and aerospace. Canadian companies have taken up the challenge to give Ukraine a go.

The largest hard-dollar investor from Canada in Ukraine is Calgary-based TIU Canada, which has sunk more than $50-million in building solar-power stations. Two have already been completed and another two are under construction – with a combined output of 56 megwatts thermal. Chief executive Michael Yurkovich says the 2017 Canada-Ukraine Free-Trade Agreement and the quality of labour in the country were key attractions.

However, this past fall, TIU let it be known that the company – along with several others who have collectively invested $8-billion in renewable-energy projects – is unhappy with draft legislation targeting green tariffs, which in turn help finance companies such as TIU via generous “feed-in” tariffs that clock in at double that paid in many European Union jurisdictions. The changes are due to kick in for plants which come online after Jan. 1, 2020.

Another iconic Canadian company doing business in Ukraine is Canadian Tire, which has outsourced its state-of-the-art inventory-management system to Ukraine’s EPAM. Foreign businesses look to Ukraine not only to write lines of code, but they’ve also proven themselves adept at providing solutions.

As for the corruption, it does exist – but the degree is perceived to be far larger than it actually is. At the beginning of 2019, Transparency International ranked Ukraine in its corruption perception index at 120th of 180 countries (in comparison, Canada ranks at nine).

More than half of the corruption is said to be found in colleges and universities and is demand-driven – that is, students who receive a bad grade and then offer their professors a bribe for a better mark.

The other form of corruption is to alleviate the headaches that come from what many people describe as the absolutely brutal red tape in Ukraine – a legacy of its Soviet past. So payments are made to bureaucrats to speed things up.

Few people will dispute that Ukraine still has a long way to go to be able to offer the rule of law and level playing field that foreign business expects. But with the negative narrative out of Washington, now the administration of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has added incentive to show progress in creating a more attractive business environment.