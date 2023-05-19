Open this photo in gallery: The Stellantis Chrysler Technology Center, in Auburn Hills, Mich. One of the world's biggest automakers says the federal government has not lived up to its deal to build a battery plant in Windsor, Ont.Carlos Osorio/The Associated Press

Hi, welcome to Subsidy Drive-Thru Canada! Can I take your order?

I want more money.

Um, sorry, I didn’t quite get that. We’ve been having trouble with our intercom lately. Can I take your order?

Give me more money, or I’m leaving.

Uh, sorry, can you be more specific about which menu items you’d like? Here at Subsidy Drive-Thru, we have a wide variety of supports, refunds, grants, abatements, tax credits and more. All recently rebranded as Planet Saving. If you say you’re clean, we’ll give you the green. Can I take your order?

Don’t get fresh with me kid. I need you to open the till, stick your hand in and give me more money. Don’t ask too many questions; don’t impose too many conditions. And do it quick, or I swear, I’ll put this car into gear and floor it over to Joe’s Buy America Warehouse. Don’t test me.

I’m sorry sir, I wasn’t being argumentative. I’m just trying to understand how much money you would like. Here at Subsidy Drive-Thru, our motto is: The Customer is Always Right to Ask for More.

Now we’re getting somewhere. Because more is exactly what I’m after. You see, I was here earlier and I ordered the Billion Dollar Electric Battery Meal Deal and –

Oh yes, Mr. Stellantis! Welcome back! Did you enjoy your meal? I’m told it’s very filling.

Well, that’s the thing. I thought it would be. Let me tell you, between Chrysler and Fiat, I know my government subsidies, and at first, this looked very substantial. I figured I was set for years with that spread. You gave me your money, and I left satisfied.

But … ?

But as I was driving away, I saw the car in line behind me. The German guy.

Ah yes, the Volkswagen.

Right, the guy in the Volkswagen. I saw what he was getting.

Well, he ordered the Green SuperSubsidy Electric Battery Happy Meal. And he supersized it.

And when I saw that in my rear-view mirror, I wasn’t happy. You made me lose my appetite. And I’ve been such a loyal customer, you know? So I slammed on the brakes, turned around my Chrysler LeBaron and came back here to demand more.

I’m very sorry, sir. You were our last patron under the old subsidy menu. After we served you, Joe’s Buy America enriched its offerings, which prompted us to create our new More-Dollars-to-Give menu. We price match, so you’ll find that our table d’hôte now compares very favourably with Crazy Joe’s.

Great. I’ll take that. Give me what the VW guy got.

I’ll see what we can do.

And this won’t be a loan, right?

Of course not.

And I won’t be giving you equity in my company, right?

We would never ask for such a thing.

Or seats on the board?

Perish the thought.

And I’m free to leave once I’m done eating?

You’ll be free to go to Joe’s, but we hope that instead you’ll come back for seconds.

You drive a hard bargain. But I’m starting to feel better already.

Glad to be of service.

Before I go, I have a couple more questions. To put my mind at ease. Settle my stomach.

Shoot.

Well, first of all, what’s your limit? Like, how much money have you got back there?

That’s something even we don’t know. Subsidy Drive-Thru’s borrowing power is that of the government of Canada. We can’t say for sure how much would be too much. When you first came in, we thought we were giving you the richest item on our menu. But then Crazy Joe did what he did, and we did what we did and, well, just look at us now. How much more can we make it rain? Our Volkswagen subsidy could be worth more than a million dollars a job. It’s hard to say what tomorrow will bring.

That’s the other thing eating at me. I see these cars in the parking lot – a Ford, a General Motors, a Toyota, a Honda. Probably some others behind the building. What’s to stop them from getting what I’m getting? Or getting more? What if that gives me buyer’s remorse, and ruins my appetite all over again?

Please drive through. Next customer.