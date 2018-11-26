What just happened with the Oshawa plant closing? Trump happened, it appears

There was a time, not so long ago, when Canada’s pitch to foreign corporations was compelling. Canada had public health care, all the better to bring down the cost of employment. Its dollar was cheap compared to the U.S. dollar. The work force was educated, the unions weak and the industrial zones were smack next to the world’s biggest market.

Then came Donald Trump and his pledge to make America great again – MAGA. Suddenly, all of Canada’s industrial advantages didn’t add up to much.

I have zero evidence that General Motors’s decision to close its Oshawa, Ont., factory as part of its global restructuring strategy was in any way influenced by Mr. Trump’s America-First policy and his effort to repatriate manufacturing jobs. But I do believe GM boss Mary Barra knows what’s good for her and her company, politically speaking.

If her global restructuring – details to come – were to leave the Oshawa operation fully intact, or even enhanced, while many of GM’s factories south of the border were in danger of turning into echo chambers, the White House certainly would not have been amused. Imagine the Twitter storm from Mr. Trump if Oshawa survived and the plant in Lordstown, Ohio, which GM reportedly is thinking about closing, did not.

Certainly, the Oshawa operations, with some 2,800 employees, do not seem an obvious candidate for closure. The plant was flexible – it was the only GM site that could build both cars and trucks together on the same line. Its products were selling well and the Chevy Silverado and GMC Sierra , whose finishing work was done in Oshawa, were among the hottest trucks on the market.

Two years ago, a new four-year labour contract with Unifor came with a pledge from GM to invest US$400-million to upgrade Oshawa’s wondrous flexible assembly line. As late as last year, there was optimistic talk that the Silverado and the Sierra in their entirety, along with other truck models, would be built in Oshawa. The Canadian plant could obviously not compete on costs – the Mexican plants are winning the cheapo game – but it could compete on efficiency and quality.

And Oshawa wasn’t only about pumping out cars and trucks. The site was also home to GM’s Canadian Engineering Centre, which was full of smart engineers and technicians working on chassis systems, alternative fuels and connected-car technology. In 2015, GM announced it would hire an additional 100 software and controls engineers.

In other words, Oshawa did not seem an obvious candidate for closure, even if its employment had come down considerably over the years. If anything, Oshawa seemed a candidate for expansion as GM and its rivals devote more resources to electric and autonomous vehicles (while still pumping out popular SUVs and trucks).

What happened? Mr. Trump happened, it appears.

The president is all about job “reshoring,” the opposite of the “offshoring” wave that delivered millions of manufacturing jobs to Mexico, China and southeast Asia over the decades. His effort to coax back jobs has included lower corporate taxes and high tariffs on imported steel, aluminum appliances, solar panel and a range of Chinese products. He also insisted on the overhaul of NAFTA, which came with the threat of cutting Canada out of any new deal.

In effect, Mr. Trump launched a trade war, one shows little sign of abating. GM of course will deny that killing off Oshawa is in any way politically inspired, but there is no doubt the political economy is alive and well in the era of Mr. Trump.

If Canada needed any more evidence that competing with Mr. Trump’s MAGA campaign is getting more difficult by the day, this is it. Canada’s traditional selling points, like government-run healthcare, are no longer enough to provide a competitive advantage, which is not to say that assets like healthcare should be killed off; that would be suicidal for what little is left of Canada’s manufacturing sector – the U.S. auto makers are still fairly big in Canada.

What it does mean is that industrial and corporate Canada have to come up with a new plan and covering the map with oil pipelines may not be the answer, especially as the planet heats up. The oil industry seems close to peaking out and, because of automation, is no longer a great job creator. The industry could even go into rapid decline if electric vehicles come on strong, a scenario that the global car makers are preparing for.

It has become a cliché to suggest that technology is the answer, but Canada has a lot of untapped tech potential. It could, for example, end the absurdity of not offering flow-through shares to biotech companies; instead, they are offered to mining companies, another sector in decline (a flow-through share passes the tax deduction for exploration and development expenses to shareholders).

What seems certain is that no amount of government subsidies, union settlements that please employers, benign tax treatment and the like is going to save Canada’s manufacturing sector for steady decline as Mr. Trump puts up the walls. Oshawa is a big wake-up call for a new Canadian industrial strategy.