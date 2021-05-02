 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Business Commentary

Register
AdChoices
Opinion

Why CP’s lower bid for Kansas City Southern could prevail

Andrew Willis
Andrew Willis
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Canadian Pacific Railway locomotives are shuffled around a marshalling yard in Calgary on May 16, 2012.

Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

Keith Creel wants everyone to know he’s telling the truth when he says Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. can win Kansas City Southern , despite tabling a US$25.2-billion takeover bid that’s US$4.7-billion shy of an offer from rival Canadian National Railway Co.

That’s why CP Rail’s chief executive officer used the word “truth” more than 100 times in talking up his offer during a recent conference call. The “undeniable truth” about CP Rail’s union with KCS is it encourages competition. Another “undeniable truth” is this deal can win over U.S. regulators, a tough bunch who have shut down numerous other planned marriages between North America’s largest railways.

The truth about rival CN Rail’s bid, according to Mr. Creel, is it is anti-competitive. And debt-heavy. And bad for the environment. And, well, CP Rail’s boss had a long list of other “truths” about his rival’s failings.

Story continues below advertisement

For Mr. Creel, speaking his truth just might make it so.

In the opening stage of what is likely to be a year-long race for KCS’s networks in the southern United States and Mexico, institutional investors say CP Rail has built a significant lead. Arbitrage fund managers, who invest in takeover situations and are forbidden by their companies to speak on the record, say Calgary-based CP Rail has a realistic chance of acquiring KCS despite offering significantly less than Montreal-based CN Rail.

That sentiment goes against the dynamics of most deals, where the highest bid wins. It explains why KCS shares trade well below CN Rail’s US$325-a-share offer – the stock closed Friday at US$292.21.

Arbitragers are focused on an April 23 ruling from the Surface Transportation Board, the U.S. railway regulator. The STB confirmed KCS qualified for a waiver on elements of the regulator’s review of CP Rail’s offer, making it easier for the Canadian company to close the deal.

Two lines in the STB’s ruling caught the attention of fund managers. The regulator said: “A merger of the CP and KCS networks would appear to result in the fewest overlapping routes when compared to a merger between KCS and any other Class 1 carrier.” The remaining Class 1 carriers include CN Rail.

The STB also said: “The interrelationship between the CP and KCS networks in fact appears to be end-to-end in nature, which likely raises fewer competitive concerns than a transaction that is not end-to-end.” Again, CN Rail can’t make this claim: Parts of its network overlaps KCS routes in the southern U.S.

One fund manager who owns shares in the U.S. railway said the STB review has given KCS’s board cover to accept a lower offer from CP Rail because of its lower regulatory risk. The Globe and Mail is not identifying the manager because they were not authourized to speak publicly on the matter.

Story continues below advertisement

Mr. Creel may be speaking truth when it comes to issues like competition and customer sentiment around the KCS takeover, but there’s another “undeniable truth” when it comes to CP Rail’s current US$275-a-share offer – it’s below what investors seem willing to accept. With KCS shares now trading north of US$290, the market is signalling an expectation CP Rail will bump its bid. However, investors are not saying Mr. Creel needs to match CN Rail’s offer.

If CP Rail can win KCS, for less than CN Rail is offering, it will flip cross-border takeover traditions on their head. The battle for KCS is governed by U.S. laws, and American regulators and courts have consistently ruled that boards are required only to focus on what’s best for shareholders, which is getting top dollar for the company. Yet KCS’s directors may decide the best offer is one that suits the interests of other parties – customers and regulators.

Canadian rules, on the other hand, allow boards to consider the interests of all stakeholders. However, in virtually every contested Canadian deal, the highest offer won out. CP Rail may mint a new version of truth in takeovers.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies