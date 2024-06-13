Open this photo in gallery: The electronic ticker display outside the Toronto Stock Exchange Tower in Toronto, on Jan. 24, 2022.Christopher Katsarov/The Globe and Mail

Michael Miller and Alexander Baker are the authors of venture financing book, The Big Raise, and explain how the sector has changed since 2021.

There is no hiding it: Raising early-stage capital was substantially more difficult in 2023 than any time in the preceding decade, and this trend has continued into 2024. Canadian founders have not been immune to this reality.

According to Torys’ latest Venture Financing Report, in 2023 Canada saw 14 per cent fewer preferred share financings than 2022 and 34 per cent fewer than the headier days of 2021. Early-stage investors often invest using preferred shares to secure special rights and protections, making these financings a reasonable proxy for the volume of early-stage financings. The trend has persisted in 2024, with just 133 seed and early-stage venture capital financings completed through April 30, according to Pitchbook, which lags the pace of deals in 2023. What is driving this decline?

It is not that Canadian founders have run out of ideas. Rather, the appetite for investments with higher risk profiles has changed significantly (and will likely change more if the proposed capital gains tax changes are implemented). While rising interest rates and companies shifting focus from growth to efficiency are significant factors, so are the high balances of stranded capital resulting from fewer realized exits on prior investments.

Setting aside the relatively heightened risk profile that early-stage companies present against the backdrop of today’s economic environment compared to 2021′s, the drop-off in go-public transactions has led to large pools of stranded capital that cannot be recycled into new investments.

In a marked change from 2021′s peak, 2023 saw the lowest value of initial public offerings (IPOs) since 2016. From 2021 through 2023, there were 31 IPOs in Canada that each resulted in gross proceeds to the listing company of more than $50-million (a common threshold value whereby an IPO is considered successful enough to trigger certain actions under a company’s governance documents). Of these, 29 were in 2021 with just two across 2022 and 2023 combined. While far more than these 31 companies went public during this period, those others would have raised smaller amounts of proceeds such that they would have low market capitalizations when they go public. A low market capitalization generally translates into lower trading volumes of the company’s shares, which can make it difficult for investors to convert their investment into cash.

While IPOs are only one means of achieving liquidity for a venture investment (though potentially the most lucrative), there are other paths for entrepreneurs. Mergers and acquisitions are actually the more common path for exit; however those have been on the decline as well. According to data from Pitchbook, in 2021 exits by acquisition of venture-backed companies headquartered in Canada peaked at 133, but 2023 saw just 75 – a 44-per-cent drop.

With the IPO market dried up and acquisition activity still muted, many investors who deployed their capital into emerging opportunities several years ago may find they are “stuckholders,” lacking a clear path or timeline to a prospective liquidity event. With their capital trapped in private and illiquid opportunities, these investors in turn are unable to redeploy their capital into new investments.

Companies in growing industries whose management teams have demonstrated execution skill will continue to receive funding. This won’t change. What has changed is how much more difficult raising money has become compared to the headier days of 2021. Investing conditions have become dramatically more competitive, so it behooves entrepreneurs seeking capital to recognize the conditions on the ground and be as prepared as possible when fundraising.