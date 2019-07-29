 Skip to main content

Business Commentary Will others follow the lead of BHP on climate change?

Subscribe
Register
Bookmarks Account
Bookmarks Account
AdChoices
Opinion

Will others follow the lead of BHP on climate change?

Clyde Russell
LAUNCESTON, Australia
Contributed to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Please log in to bookmark this story. Log In Create Free Account

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

BHP Group Ltd. may just have set the template for how resource companies are going to deal with the challenge of climate change, even if some of its competitors would prefer a course of more talk and less action.

The world’s biggest miner announced on July 23 that it will invest US$400-million over five years to reduce emissions.

While this move is both laudable from the perspective of combating climate change and sensible from the point of making BHP a more attractive purchase for ethical investors, the real game-changer is BHP’s move to include emissions beyond what it directly produces.

Story continues below advertisement

The Anglo-Australian miner is the world’s largest exporter of coking coal used in steel-making, the third-biggest iron ore miner, and is also a significant producer of copper, crude oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

BHP chief executive Andrew Mackenzie said the company would be looking to address Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions.

“We won’t stop at the mine gate. We will also increase our focus on Scope 3 emissions,” he said in a speech in London last week.

Scope 1 and 2 cover an organization’s direct and indirect emissions generated by its own activities and the power it buys to run its operations.

Scope 3 is the real issue for many resource companies, as it covers the emissions created by the use of the products.

Thus, an iron ore miner such as BHP and rival Rio Tinto would account for the emissions created by the burning of coal when the iron is turned into steel in the blast furnace.

Scope 3 would also include items such as the fuel used by ships and trains in the destination country.

Story continues below advertisement

Scope 3 Concerns

Up until now, this has been an area that most miners and oil and gas companies would prefer to ignore, or even if they can’t ignore it, they’d rather talk around the issues rather than tackle them.

Scope 3 accounting is also a potential issue for governments, as a country such as Australia would see its share of global emissions skyrocket if it had to account for the emissions created by the use of its exports of raw materials.

Australia has just overtaken Qatar as the world’s largest shipper of LNG, it vies with Indonesia for the title of world’s biggest coal exporter and it is the top exporter or iron ore.

But if having to account for Scope 3 emissions becomes more commonplace, it may also force resource companies to put pressure on customers to become more efficient and less carbon-intensive in their operations.

It may become the case where companies such as BHP will choose to favour energy-efficient customers over those with more polluting operations.

Assuming that the product being supplied is in demand and not in surplus, this may force companies, such as some steel mills in China, to become more efficient in order to secure the necessary iron ore supplies.

Story continues below advertisement

The other major point that Mackenzie made in his speech is that combating climate change means adopting what he termed an “all of the above” approach, in which a multipronged program is followed. This means governments, companies, environmental groups, scientists and individuals will have to become invested in mitigating the impact of climate change.

This will be a major challenge, given some important governments, such as the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, are effectively climate-change deniers, and they are joined by numerous resource company chief executives.

Activists on the left side of politics have also tended toward what may be termed single-issue campaigns, such as efforts to stop new coal mines or natural gas fracking.

While these campaigns raise awareness and may even halt some new fossil fuel developments, they do little to assist with a global response to a global problem.

BHP head Mr. Mackenzie is moving his company in an interesting direction. By accepting climate change is real, and then committing to actions well beyond BHP’s current legal obligations, he may well drag others along, even if they are reluctant.

Much will depend on whether investors reward Mr. Mackenzie’s innovation, or whether they decide that dealing with climate change isn’t yet good business sense.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter