 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Cancel Anytime
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Canada’s most-awarded
newsroom for a reason
Stay informed for a
lot less, cancel anytime
“Exemplary reporting on
COVID-19” – Herman L
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Business Commentary

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices
Opinion

With Ottawa’s new target for EV adoption, it can’t afford to wait on Washington much longer

Adam Radwanski
Adam Radwanski
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

The Ford F-150 Lightning pickup truck during a press event in New York City on May 26, 2021.

BRENDAN MCDERMID/Reuters

A trio of federal cabinet members looked into the future, on Tuesday, to a time when the only light-duty vehicles sold are electric ones.

Here in the present, needing to put in place policies to make that outcome a reality, their government is somewhat stuck in limbo.

What was announced by Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson, Transportation Minister Omar Alghabra and Heritage Minister Steven Guilbeault – a new date of 2035, for the end of sales of internal-combustion-engine, or ICE, vehicles, bumped up from 2040 – is an indication that Ottawa recognizes the urgency of reducing Canada’s transportation emissions, which are very high by international standards.

Story continues below advertisement

GM Canada says it will end production of the Equinox crossover at its CAMI plant in April

It’s a “statement of intent,” as Mr. Wilkinson put it in an interview, a signal to the auto sector that Ottawa will go from encouraging the phase-out of gas-fuelled passenger vehicles to making it mandatory. It’s also clearly something Justin Trudeau’s Liberals want to be able to point toward on the campaign trail, if there is an election soon.

But for the regulations that could make the accelerated transition to electric vehicles a reality, Ottawa is waiting for signals from south of the border.

The Liberals have repeatedly indicated that their preference is to continue the tradition of synchronizing Canadian vehicle regulations with American ones. Given the integrated continental market, they don’t want to risk getting far ahead of the much larger partner in it, in ways that could cost manufacturing jobs or hurt consumers. The hope, since U.S. President Joe Biden took office, has been that his administration will introduce strong enough rules to get the job done if implemented here as well.

Tuesday’s announcement both reaffirmed that strategy, and also tacitly signalled some impatience with a policy process in Washington that could eventually compel Canada to move on its own, if this country is to meet emissions-reduction targets and avoid being left behind countries overseas moving more swiftly.

The most obvious regulatory policy to speed up the EV shift, for which the new target could be mistaken, would be a zero-emissions vehicle mandate. That means requiring electric (or hydrogen-powered) cars and light-duty trucks to make up a specific share of automakers’ total new vehicle sales, with the quotas gradually rising until traditional ICE vehicles are banned entirely.

That approach has already been adopted by European countries, China and a group of U.S. states led by California. It’s also recently been taken up by Quebec and British Columbia, leading to concerns that, with a limited supply of EVs currently being made available to Canada as a whole, they could remain difficult for consumers elsewhere in the country to find as automakers prioritize meeting their quotas in those two provinces.

The broad argument typically made by advocates for ZEV mandates is that even as automakers invest billions of dollars in EV development, they want to maximize the profits from ICE vehicles for as long as possible. So they need a push from governments to ensure that EVs get their due in terms of available supply, marketing and other factors contributing to their uptake.

Story continues below advertisement

After Mr. Biden won the presidency last November, Mr. Wilkinson expressed some optimism about convincing his administration to go in on that sort of system continentally. But he acknowledged on Tuesday that he doesn’t “get the sense that a national ZEV mandate in the U.S. is top of their list,” which means a continental one wouldn’t be either.

That leaves all eyes on the other major regulatory tool that could accelerate vehicle transition: new tailpipe-emissions standards for all passenger vehicles, which Washington has been developing since Mr. Biden took office, and on which Canada typically synchronizes with the U.S.

Ideally the new rules, which regulate the fuel efficiency of automakers’ entire fleets, will be so stringent that the only way for the automakers to meet them will be by vastly increasing their EV sales – achieving a similar result to what a ZEV mandate would.

But while those new regulations are expected this summer, there remains much uncertainty around their ambition and their scope. It’s possible they will do little more, for now, then restore something approximating Obama-era standards (weakened under Donald Trump) through 2025, rather than lay out a clear emissions-reduction trajectory through this decade and beyond.

There are all sorts of complex possibilities for how Canada could respond to that. That includes aligning fuel-economy rules with California and other states inclined to be more ambitious than Washington. (Mr. Trudeau’s government has said that in the future it will synchronize with “the most stringent performance standards in North America.”)

The bottom line, though, is that unless Mr. Biden’s administration proves very aggressive, very quickly, Ottawa is going to need to back up its new EV target with strong new domestic policies for it to be credible.

Story continues below advertisement

Purchase incentives and investments in charging infrastructure, beyond existing ones, are probably part of the equation regardless of where the regulatory process goes. But the less Canada can piggyback on the U.S., the more inescapable a national ZEV mandate will become.

Crucially, the choices facing the federal government – how much to wait on the Americans, how swiftly to move without them – aren’t just about what happens from 2035 onward. If they were, it would all be a lot easier, because market forces suggest EVs might take over by then anyway.

But to hit Canada’s new target of reducing total national emissions at least 40 per cent by 2030, fossil-fuel usage for transportation needs to go down well before then. At the same time, considering modern vehicles’ durability, any gas guzzlers sold in the next decade-plus could be on the roads into the 2040s.

And if Canada is to make good on the Liberals’ recent talk of competing globally with a domestic EV supply chain, a strong domestic market in the not-too-distant future is likely part of the puzzle.

For now, pending Mr. Biden’s plans, a signal of intent may have been as far as Mr. Wilkinson and his colleagues could responsibly go. But this country doesn’t have the luxury of waiting on its neighbour much longer.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies