 Skip to main content

Business Commentary With Trump at the U.S. helm, global trade uncertainty is far from over

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices
Opinion

With Trump at the U.S. helm, global trade uncertainty is far from over

Barrie McKenna
Barrie McKenna Economics Reporter
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron wrap up a joint press conference at the G7 summit in Biarritz, France, on Aug. 26, 2019.

The Associated Press

Chill everyone. The wild gyrations in global financial markets are all part of Donald Trump’s master plan.

The U.S. President suggested Monday that his recent befuddling and contradictory comments about the U.S.-China trade war are intentional.

“Sorry, it’s the way I negotiate,” Mr. Trump told reporters as the Group of Seven summit concluded in Biarritz, France. “It’s done very well for me over the years.”

Story continues below advertisement

So there you have it. The craziness of the past week – and the past two-plus years, for that matter – is all part of a carefully scripted plan.

But to what aim?

Canada, and much of the rest of the world, desperately needs predictability – to trade, invest and prosper.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a point of highlighting Canada’s role in “bringing more certainty to the global economy” as he prepared to leave Biarritz.

The contrast between the two leaders says a lot about what’s wrong with the global economy.

The United States has gone from a stabilizing force in a world of troubles to a dangerous new source of uncertainty. And for that, we can thank Mr. Trump.

Nowhere is this more evident than on the trade front. Mr. Trump now insists that China wants to restart trade talks, even as the world’s two largest economies prepare to boost tariffs on almost everything they buy from each other.

Story continues below advertisement

“I think we’re going to make a deal,” he predicted.

But it’s still early in the week. The mood could easily change on Tuesday, or any other day, as long as Mr. Trump remains in the White House.

There is no evidence that the United States and China are any closer to resolving any of the fundamental issues that the U.S. insists are at the root of the trade war, such as China’s use of heavily subsidized state-owned enterprises as tools of economic imperialism and unfair restrictions on what foreign investors can buy in China.

Mr. Trump may think he’s doing “well” on trade with his volatile negotiating style. The evidence suggests otherwise.

He spent the first half of his presidential term sparring with U.S. allies – friends who could have helped him put pressure on China to change its ways.

Meanwhile, the modestly reworked free-trade deal with Canada and Mexico remains in limbo, stalled by partisan fighting in the U.S. Congress. And free-trade talks with the European Union aren’t going anywhere fast, complicated by uncertainty over Brexit.

Story continues below advertisement

Along the way, U.S. tariffs – and threats of more – complicated these and other negotiations, needlessly exacerbating uncertainty on all sides. And that’s in dealings between close friends and allies.

The same goes for the Trump administration’s relentless attacks on the World Trade Organization. The U.S. has apparently lost interest in using the arbiter of global trade to change Chinese behaviour.

And then there is the tentative trade agreement between the U.S. and Japan, announced on the eve of the G7 meeting. U.S. farmers, hit hard by the trade fight with China, desperately wanted this deal, in part because of Mr. Trump’s own missteps.

One of the U.S. President’s first major foreign moves after taking office in 2017 was to abandon the Trans Pacific Partnership, or TPP (since renamed the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership). The other 11 countries, including Canada, went ahead with the Pacific Rim deal without the United States. Among other things, the agreement lowered tariffs in the massive Japanese market, particularly for agricultural products, giving farmers in Canada, Mexico, Australia and New Zealand a competitive edge.

U.S. farmers found themselves on the outside, looking in, just as China was slapping new tariffs on their exports.

Meanwhile, the U.S. pullout from the TPP undermined the goal of setting trade rules in Asia, including in areas such as intellectual property. And forget the notion of creating a counterweight to China’s growing economic clout. Without the U.S., the TPP is a much weaker rival trading bloc to China.

Story continues below advertisement

So don’t misread Monday’s relative calm in financial markets as a sign that the worst of the trade war is over between China and the U.S.

The world is a much more dangerous and uncertain place than it was in 2016, in spite of Mr. Trump’s insistence to the contrary. A global recession lurks out there somewhere as rising protectionism slows growth and throttles business investment.

The U.S. has become a source of chaos in a world craving stability.

Mr. Trump is unapologetic for that, and far too few Americans seem to care.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter