A couple of months could mean frightening things for the economy and GDP

Some economists are beginning to voice a frightening possibility – that the blow to economic output from the novel coronavirus could be even bigger than the damage suffered during the financial crisis of more than a decade ago.
This coming slump is likely to be more severe than most people realize even if quarantine measures manage to contain the virus within a couple of months, according to Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas, a professor of economics at the University of California, Berkeley.
“We are about to witness a downturn that could dwarf the Great Recession,” he writes in a paper entitled Flattening the Pandemic and Recession Curves.
He argues that countries have no choice but to impose drastic measures to slow the spread of the virus. Unfortunately, those necessary actions also hammer the economy by closing schools, emptying restaurants, shuttering stores and grounding flights.
The closures hit particularly hard at the service sector, which accounts for more than two-thirds of economic output in Canada and the United States. Anyone who must work in close proximity to others – from dental hygienists and store clerks to psychologists and restaurant servers – could miss work until the virus is contained.
Their absence will put a big hole in the economy. Output could easily tumble by half during the first month that widespread containment measures are in place, Prof. Gourinchas says. He assumes people will adjust over the course of the next month and economic activity will recover to just 25 per cent below its level before the pandemic. By that point, he assumes the virus will be brought under control, but much of the lost economic activity will never be made up.
If this two-month scenario holds true, economic output for this year will shrink by 6.5 per cent compared to last year, he says. By comparison, during the 2008 to 2009 financial crisis, the U.S. economy contracted 4.5 per cent.
It may seem remarkable that a sudden, short slowdown of just a couple of months could deliver a blow greater than the protracted financial crisis, but recall that unemployment never got higher than 10 per cent even during the worst of the 2008 to 2009 slump. Nine out of 10 workers were still employed in both the U.S. and Canada, so much of gross domestic product, or GDP, was unaffected.
“By contrast, the coronavirus is creating a situation where, for a brief amount of time, 50 per cent or more of people may not be able to work,” Prof. Gourinchas says. “The impact on economic activity is comparatively that much larger.”
He suggests governments must be prepared to step up with support for laid-off workers and cash-strapped businesses to keep the recession as short as possible and prevent it spiralling into an even deeper downturn.
His warnings are echoed in a paper published Monday by two of his Berkeley colleagues, Emmanuel Saez and Gabriel Zucman. They estimate that economic output in the United States is likely to slump by 30 per cent during this quarter as large parts of the economy grind to a halt. Even if the downturn lasts just a quarter, that will translate into a loss of 7.5 per cent in GDP for 2020.
It is vital, they argue, for policy makers to step in and prevent this contraction from spreading into a depression, or multi-year slump. “The government can prevent a very sharp but short recession from becoming a long-lasting depression,” they write. Their preferred measures include immediate unemployment benefits for idled workers as well as a payer-of-last-resort program to help out businesses on lockdown.
To be sure, the Berkeley economists are outliers for now. Most economists are still predicting a sharp slowdown this quarter followed by a quick recovery in both Canada and the United States.
Some of the numbers for the next couple of months, however, are beginning to look rather scary. “We are now assuming a huge hit to GDP over the next eight weeks or so that results in growth of minus 10 per cent annualized in the second quarter,” Stephen Brown, senior Canada economist at Capital Economics, wrote in a note Tuesday.
He remains optimistic, though. “With policy makers acting quickly and working more closely together than in most places, there is a good chance they will prevent this from turning into a prolonged slump,” he says.
The Conference Board of Canada takes a similar view. In a report published Tuesday, it acknowledges the economy will contract sharply in the second quarter, but insists growth will bounce back in the third quarter. It still sees the economy eking out a small gain of 0.3 per cent for the entire year and averting a recession. Better yet, it predicts a strong rebound in growth next year, to 2.5 per cent.
Maybe so. Financial markets, though, seem unconvinced.
Yields on Government of Canada bonds rose on Tuesday but are still remarkably low, with the benchmark 10-year bond paying around 0.9 per cent. That investors are willing to accept such paltry, but guaranteed, long-term payouts suggests many money managers remain nervous about the prospects for any strong economic rebound.