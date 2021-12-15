Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says the annual pace of housing starts in November rose 26 per cent compared with October as starts of apartments, condos and other types of multiple-unit housing projects climbed higher.

The national housing agency says the seasonally adjusted annual rate of housing starts was 301,279 in November, up from 238,366 in October.

The increase came as the annual pace of urban starts rose 29 per cent in November to 279,396 as multiple urban starts gained 41 per cent to come in at 221,153 units.

The annual rate of single-detached urban starts fell one per cent to 58,243.

CMHC estimated rural starts at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 21,883 units.

The six-month moving average of the monthly seasonally adjusted annual rates of housing starts was 267,365 in November, up from 264,583 in October.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.