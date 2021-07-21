 Skip to main content
// //

Economy

Bank of Canada appoints Sharon Kozicki as deputy governor

Mark Rendell
The Bank of Canada has appointed Sharon Kozicki as deputy governor, making the second change to the central bank’s governing council in as many weeks.

Ms. Kozicki, a close adviser to bank governor Tiff Macklem and his predecessor Stephen Poloz, will join the bank’s top decision-making body on Aug 2. The announcement comes just a week after the appointment of Carolyn Rogers as senior deputy governor.

The appointment will “temporarily” bring the number of governing council members to seven, once Ms. Rogers officially starts in December, the bank said. The council typically has six members, suggesting a retirement may be imminent.

“This will allow for a broader diversity of views and analysis and will allow for smooth succession in the event of future retirements,” the bank said in a statement.

Ms. Kozicki joined the bank 2006 and has been an adviser to the governor and secretary to governing council since 2013. In this role she has overseen the production of the quarterly Monetary Policy Report outlining the bank’s economic forecast. In 2016, she led the work reviewing different monetary policy frameworks as part of the bank’s five-year mandate review.

“The bank has long benefitted from Sharon’s thought leadership on monetary policy design, implementation and communication,” said Mr. Macklem said in a statement.

Before joining the bank, she was an economist with the board of governors of the Federal Reserve System in Washington, D.C., and later vice-president and economist at the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City.

The back-to-back appointment of Ms. Rogers and Ms. Kozicki significantly increases diversity on the board of governors. Since the departure of senior deputy governor Carolyn Wilkins last December, the governing council has been entirely male.

