Bank of Canada deputy Carolyn Wilkins won’t seek second term

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Carolyn Wilkins attends a news conference in Ottawa on July 15, 2020.

Carolyn Wilkins, the second-in-command at the Bank of Canada, says she won’t seek a second term.

Wilkins says in a statement that it’s been a privilege to serve Canadians throughout her 20 years at the central bank.

She calls her time at the bank the most fulfilling period of her career, and a testament to dedicated and talented colleagues, both at home and abroad, she has worked with.

Wilkins' term as senior deputy governor ends next May and the bank’s board of directors will launch a search to select her successor.

