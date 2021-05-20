Bank of Canada flags fears over rising household debt, spiking home prices; says several housing markets overheating

The Bank of Canada raised concerns about rising household debt and warned that Toronto, Hamilton and Montreal real estate markets are highly overheated according to its new home price exuberance indicator.
The average home price in the country has jumped over 30 per cent during the pandemic, with prices accelerating at a faster pace in the Toronto suburbs and smaller Ontario cities.
The central bank warned that household vulnerabilities have intensified with the quality of borrowing deteriorating and speculative buying increasing.
“We remain concerned about household indebtedness and the rapid rise in house prices,” the central bank said in its Financial System Review released on Thursday. “Some people may be buying homes now because they expect prices to keep climbing, and this is a concern.”
The central bank developed the “Home Price Exuberance Indicator” to detect periods of “extrapolative expectations,” or the expectation that real estate prices will continue to rise even if the increases are not driven by supply and demand fundamentals. Under the new indicator, the Toronto region, Montreal and Hamilton are firmly in exuberant territory with Ottawa nearing that level.
“Buyers may be purchasing homes because they expect prices to keep going up, which contributes to market imbalances and leaves homeowners vulnerable to future price declines,” said the report.
The bank said a misalignment of house prices and fundamentals can lead to home prices dropping in the future, which can make it difficult for homeowners to make mortgage payments or leave homeowners owing more than their house is worth.
The bank said the share of highly indebted households taking out mortgages has increased significantly and now represents 22 per cent of all new mortgages. That is higher than during the 2016-2017 real estate boom when spiking mortgage debt triggered Ottawa’s stricter lending rules.
In addition, highly indebted borrowers are making down payments that are less than 20 per cent of the purchase price of the property. The bank said this combination has been “associated with a greater risk of falling behind on debt payment.”
“The quality of new mortgage borrowing deteriorated during the pandemic,” said the report.
Alongside housing market vulnerabilities, the bank pointed to potential risks around corporate debt and business insolvencies as government support is withdrawn in the coming months.
Canadian businesses have fared surprisingly well during the pandemic, thanks to generous government support, the bank said. Overall corporate indebtedness declined during the pandemic, and business insolvencies are 30 per cent below pre-pandemic levels.
However, the bank warned that this could change as government support programs, such as wage and rent subsidies, wind down.
“Severe financial stress has been limited across most firms. Still, for some, their future viability remains uncertain because much is still unknown about the post-pandemic economy,” the bank said.
Companies that rely on high-yield debt markets to fund their operations could face particular problems if investor appetite for risky assets declines. High-yield bonds, also known as junk bonds, account for around 20 per cent of the value of all corporate bonds in Canada. Most of these bonds are issued by commodity companies.
“When global risk-free interest rates start normalizing, investor demand for high-yield debt could diminish. Ashift in investor sentiment could lead to a sharp repricing of existing assets... If this were to happen, it would become more expensive and difficult to roll over existing debt and issue new high-yield bonds,” the bank said.
As for the financial system itself, the central bank said that systemic risks remain low. Canada’s banks are well-capitalized, partly as a result of reforms taken in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis, and performed well throughout the pandemic.
As part of its financial system review, the central bank ran a “reverse stress test” to see what kind of economic downturn would be needed to put Canada’s banking system at risk. The bank determined that, “the Canadian economy would have to incur a severe shock—more persistent than the one experienced in early 2020—before the capital buffer of domestic systemically important banks and their credit supply would be impaired.”
There are, however, crucial parts of the financial system where vulnerabilities are increasing. The biggest area of concern is the fixed income market, where changing patterns of bond ownership are creating “liquidity problems” in moments of crisis. (Liquidity refers to the ability of buyers to locate sellers and to transact in a way that does not cause large price movements).
Non-bank financial institutions, including pension funds, money market funds, insurance companies, own an increasingly large segment of the bond market. Unlike banks, they do not have capital buffers in place, or access to central bank funding, to meet sudden redemptions requests. That means in moments of crisis, they may have sell a large number of bonds, creating havoc in the fixed income market.
“The ability of the fixed-income market structure to support liquidity provision under stress has not kept pace with the asset management sector’s potential demand for market liquidity,” the bank noted.
This happened last March when investors panicked and demand for cash soared. Funds were hit by redemption requests and margin calls and were forced to sell their assets. At the same time, banks, which typically act as market makers willing to buy and sell bonds, withdrew from the market to focus on lending to hard-hit businesses. Bond markets nearly seized up.
The central bank had to step in with a range of market liquidity measures to calm the market. The central bank’s interventions worked, and bond markets had largely returned to normal by mid-April. But the experience showed how vulnerable bond markets have become in moments of crisis.
“Market liquidity will be on the domestic and international agendas for the foreseeable future... [and] the Bank is considering how it might intervene in future crises and which counterparties would have direct access to its facilities,” the bank said.
The bank said it is also monitoring financial risks related to climate change and cyber-attacks.
