Bank of Canada flags fears over rising household debt, spiking home prices; says several housing markets overheating

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Economy

Register
AdChoices

Bank of Canada flags fears over rising household debt, spiking home prices; says several housing markets overheating

Rachelle Younglai and Mark Rendell
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

The Bank of Canada raised concerns about rising household debt and warned that Toronto, Hamilton and Montreal real estate markets are highly overheated according to its new home price exuberance indicator.

The average home price in the country has jumped over 30 per cent during the pandemic, with prices accelerating at a faster pace in the Toronto suburbs and smaller Ontario cities.

The central bank warned that household vulnerabilities have intensified with the quality of borrowing deteriorating and speculative buying increasing.

Story continues below advertisement

“We remain concerned about household indebtedness and the rapid rise in house prices,” the central bank said in its Financial System Review released on Thursday. “Some people may be buying homes now because they expect prices to keep climbing, and this is a concern.”

The central bank developed the “Home Price Exuberance Indicator” to detect periods of “extrapolative expectations,” or the expectation that real estate prices will continue to rise even if the increases are not driven by supply and demand fundamentals. Under the new indicator, the Toronto region, Montreal and Hamilton are firmly in exuberant territory with Ottawa nearing that level.

“Buyers may be purchasing homes because they expect prices to keep going up, which contributes to market imbalances and leaves homeowners vulnerable to future price declines,” said the report.

The bank said a misalignment of house prices and fundamentals can lead to home prices dropping in the future, which can make it difficult for homeowners to make mortgage payments or leave homeowners owing more than their house is worth.

The bank said the share of highly indebted households taking out mortgages has increased significantly and now represents 22 per cent of all new mortgages. That is higher than during the 2016-2017 real estate boom when spiking mortgage debt triggered Ottawa’s stricter lending rules.

In addition, highly indebted borrowers are making down payments that are less than 20 per cent of the purchase price of the property. The bank said this combination has been “associated with a greater risk of falling behind on debt payment.”

“The quality of new mortgage borrowing deteriorated during the pandemic,” said the report.

Story continues below advertisement

Alongside housing market vulnerabilities, the bank pointed to potential risks around corporate debt and business insolvencies as government support is withdrawn in the coming months.

Canadian businesses have fared surprisingly well during the pandemic, thanks to generous government support, the bank said. Overall corporate indebtedness declined during the pandemic, and business insolvencies are 30 per cent below pre-pandemic levels.

However, the bank warned that this could change as government support programs, such as wage and rent subsidies, wind down.

“Severe financial stress has been limited across most firms. Still, for some, their future viability remains uncertain because much is still unknown about the post-pandemic economy,” the bank said.

Companies that rely on high-yield debt markets to fund their operations could face particular problems if investor appetite for risky assets declines. High-yield bonds, also known as junk bonds, account for around 20 per cent of the value of all corporate bonds in Canada. Most of these bonds are issued by commodity companies.

“When global risk-free interest rates start normalizing, investor demand for high-yield debt could diminish. Ashift in investor sentiment could lead to a sharp repricing of existing assets... If this were to happen, it would become more expensive and difficult to roll over existing debt and issue new high-yield bonds,” the bank said.

Story continues below advertisement

As for the financial system itself, the central bank said that systemic risks remain low. Canada’s banks are well-capitalized, partly as a result of reforms taken in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis, and performed well throughout the pandemic.

As part of its financial system review, the central bank ran a “reverse stress test” to see what kind of economic downturn would be needed to put Canada’s banking system at risk. The bank determined that, “the Canadian economy would have to incur a severe shock—more persistent than the one experienced in early 2020—before the capital buffer of domestic systemically important banks and their credit supply would be impaired.”

There are, however, crucial parts of the financial system where vulnerabilities are increasing. The biggest area of concern is the fixed income market, where changing patterns of bond ownership are creating “liquidity problems” in moments of crisis. (Liquidity refers to the ability of buyers to locate sellers and to transact in a way that does not cause large price movements).

Non-bank financial institutions, including pension funds, money market funds, insurance companies, own an increasingly large segment of the bond market. Unlike banks, they do not have capital buffers in place, or access to central bank funding, to meet sudden redemptions requests. That means in moments of crisis, they may have sell a large number of bonds, creating havoc in the fixed income market.

“The ability of the fixed-income market structure to support liquidity provision under stress has not kept pace with the asset management sector’s potential demand for market liquidity,” the bank noted.

This happened last March when investors panicked and demand for cash soared. Funds were hit by redemption requests and margin calls and were forced to sell their assets. At the same time, banks, which typically act as market makers willing to buy and sell bonds, withdrew from the market to focus on lending to hard-hit businesses. Bond markets nearly seized up.

Story continues below advertisement

The central bank had to step in with a range of market liquidity measures to calm the market. The central bank’s interventions worked, and bond markets had largely returned to normal by mid-April. But the experience showed how vulnerable bond markets have become in moments of crisis.

“Market liquidity will be on the domestic and international agendas for the foreseeable future... [and] the Bank is considering how it might intervene in future crises and which counterparties would have direct access to its facilities,” the bank said.

The bank said it is also monitoring financial risks related to climate change and cyber-attacks.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the authors of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies