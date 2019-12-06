Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz to step down in 2020

Open this photo in gallery Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz arrives for a news conference in Ottawa, Wednesday October 30, 2019. The Bank of Canada says that governor Stephen Poloz will not seek a second term as governor when his seven-year term expires on June 2, 2020. Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz will step down when his term expires next June, the bank announced Friday.

Mr. Poloz, 64, has held the top position at the central bank since June, 2013. While the Bank of Canada Act does permit governors to seek a second term, no governor has done so in the past 40 years.

In a news release, the bank said an independent committee of its board has begun the search for Mr. Poloz’s successor, and expects to complete the search by spring. The board’s recommendation would then require the federal cabinet’s approval. A new governor will take office on June 3.

Story continues below advertisement

From the archives: From rebel to rock star, Bank of Canada governors through history

“It has been a privilege to serve as the ninth Governor of the Bank of Canada,” Mr. Poloz said in a statement. “My time as Governor has been the most fulfilling of my long career. During my term, the bank has created the conditions for steady economic growth, low unemployment, and inflation close to target through very challenging times.”

Mr. Poloz, a native of Oshawa, Ont., received his PhD in Economics from the University of Western Ontario in 1982. He was working as CEO of Export Development Canada when the central bank chose him as governor in 2013, following Mark Carney’s resignation to become head of the Bank of England.

Mr. Poloz’s more folksy, down-to-earth personality was a contrast with Mr. Carney’s slick, cerebral image, and his tendency toward informal language and colourful metaphors to explain the bank’s monetary policy frustrated some observers who were used to the formality and precision more typical of central bankers.

But his tenure has generally overseen a long-term expansion of the Canadian economy in which inflation stabilized around the bank’s 2-per-cent policy target, and the bank succeeded in returning interest rates to more neutral levels from their historic lows left over from the financial crisis. And Mr. Poloz’s quick action to cut interest rates in 2015 amid the oil market collapse, while initially catching the financial markets by surprise, has generally been credited for staving off a deeper downturn in the Canadian economy and paving the way for a smoother recovery.

“Every [governor] inherits a different seven-year period. ... In the scheme of things, Poloz has had a pretty easy go of it,” said Queens University economist Don Drummond. “The world was in recovery ... inflation never reared its ugly head over his time period.”

“We’re talking about fine-tuning ... But in that context, he did very well,” he said. “He’s a very effective communicator.”

Open this photo in gallery Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz looks on as Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Wilkins responds to a question during a news conference in Ottawa, Wednesday October 30, 2019. Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

Many central bank watchers believe the front-runner to succeed Mr. Poloz is the bank’s senior deputy governor, Carolyn Wilkins. She was appointed by Mr. Poloz to be his second-in-command in 2014, and many observers believe Mr. Poloz has groomed her to eventually take over the governor’s job. If she were to get the job, she would be the bank’s first female governor. But no senior deputy has been promoted to governor since Gordon Thiessen in 1994. The past three appointees to the governorship came from outside the central bank.

Story continues below advertisement

Other rumoured candidates include Jean Boivin, a deputy governor under Mr. Carney, who is now head of global research for BlackRock Investment; Tiff Macklem, Mr. Carney’s senior deputy, who left the central bank in 2014 to become dean of the University of Toronto’s Rotman School of Management; and Paul Rochon, who has been deputy minister of finance in the federal government for the past five years.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.