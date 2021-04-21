Bank of Canada hikes growth forecast, could raise rates in second half of next year

The Bank of Canada is cutting its pace of government bond buying and moving forward its timing for a rate hike after dramatically raising growth projections for the Canadian economy.
The central bank said Wednesday that it will reduce its pace of Government of Canada bond purchases, known as quantitative easing, to $3-billion a week from $4-billion. The bank kept its overnight policy rate at 0.25 per cent, but shifted its forward guidance for a rate hike to the second half of 2022 from 2023.
The bank now expects the Canadian economy to grow 6.5 per cent this year, up from 4 per cent it forecast in January, and notably higher than the 5.8 per cent GDP growth projection the federal government used in its budget on Monday.
This revision is driven in large part by stronger-than-expected growth in the first quarter of 2021. GDP is expected to have grown by around 7 per cent in the first three months of the year despite a second wave of COVID-19 infections and heightened lock-down measures – a stunning 9.5 percentage points higher than the bank forecast in January.
“Activity has proven more resilient than expected in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the rollout of vaccines is progressing,” the bank said in its Wednesday rate decision. It added that, “the recovery remains highly dependent on the evolution of the pandemic and the pace of vaccinations.”
The announcement of a $1-billion reduction in the pace of quantitative easing was widely expected. The bank has been buying government bonds in an attempt to hold down benchmark interest rates, making borrowing cheaper across the economy.
After buying billions of dollars worth of government bonds every week for the past year, the bank now owns 42 per cent of the federal government bond supply. Economists said the bank needed to “taper” its pace of buying so it did not cause problems in the bond market.
“This adjustment to the amount of incremental stimulus being added each week reflects the progress made in the economic recovery,” the bank said.
The more significant change is around the bank’s forward guidance for a rate hike. Since last summer, the bank has said that it will keep its overnight policy rate at the “effective lower bound” of 0.25 per cent until slack in the economy is absorbed and inflation is sustainably hitting 2 per cent. It is now expecting these two conditions to be met by the second half of 2022, instead of 2023.
On the inflation, the bank expects consumer price index growth to come close to 3 per cent in the coming months, largely as a result of year-over-year price comparisons for gasoline. Overall, it expects 2.2 per cent inflation in 2021, 2 per cent in 2022, and 2.4 per cent in 2023.
The current resurgence of the COVID-19 virus “presents a new setback,” the bank said in its quarterly Monetary Policy Report, published Wednesday. But the economic impact is expected to be “temporary”
“Without the adaptation seen in the second wave and the increasing number of people vaccinated, the effects of the third wave would be more severe and long lasting,” the MPR said. The bank’s outlook assumes that the latest round of public health restrictions will begin easing by the end of May.
The brightening economic picture is underpinned by an impressive labour market rebound. In March, Canada added around 300,000 jobs, bringing the unemployment rate to 7.5 per cent. However, the bank cautioned the labour market recovery will be uneven, with sectors like accommodation and food services continuing to lag.
“New lockdowns will pose another setback and the labour market remains difficult for many Canadians, especially low-wage workers, young people and women,” it noted in the rate decision.
The bank revised its expectations about potential output growth, which it had slashed in October. It now expects potential output for the Canadian economy to grow by about 1.6 per cent on average over the next three years. This reflects less scarring to the Canadian workforce than expected – that is, permanent or semi-permanent damage caused by joblessness – as well as stronger expected business investment in things such automation and digitalization.