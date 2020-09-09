 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Economy

Bank of Canada holds rates steady, hints at tweaks to bond-buying program

David ParkinsonEconomics Reporter
The Bank of Canada left its key interest rate and other COVID-related market actions unchanged Wednesday, but hinted that it may be preparing to tweak its quantitative easing program amid a faster-than-expected economic rebound.

In the statement accompanying the regularly scheduled rate decision, the bank reiterated its pledge, contained in its previous rate decision in mid-July, that it would leave its rate unchanged “until economic slack is absorbed so that the [bank’s] 2-per-cent inflation target is sustainably achieved.” It also repeated its July commitment to maintain its government bond purchases "until the recovery is well underway, in order to “keep interest rates low across the yield curve.”

But Wednesday statement went further on the bond-buying programs, saying that the amounts it will purchase going forward “will be calibrated to provide the monetary stimulus needed to support the recovery and achieve the inflation objective.” The bank had previously pledged to leave its purchase levels unchanged, at a minimum $5-billion a week of federal government bonds.

“The bank continues to expect this strong reopening phase to be followed by a protracted and uneven recuperation phase, which will be heavily reliant on policy support,” the central bank said. “The pace of the recovery remains highly dependent on the path of the COVID-19 pandemic and the evolution of social distancing measures required to contain its spread.”

The bank slashed its key rate, from 1.75 per cent to the current record low of 0.25 per cent, in a series of cuts in March, in response to the rapidly deepening economic impact of the pandemic. It also took numerous other actions in financial markets to shore up stability and provide urgently needed liquidity, including launching programs to buy federal and provincial government debt – the bank’s first venture into a monetary policy strategy known as quantitative easing.

The central bank will have more to say on its policy stance Thursday, when Tiff Macklem, the bank’s recently installed governor, gives a speech via teleconference updating the bank’s economic outlook. The speech will be followed by a media conference.

More to come

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening.

Comments

