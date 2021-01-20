Bank of Canada holds rates steady, sees brighter outlook on vaccine approvals, more fiscal stimulus

The Bank of Canada left its policy rate unchanged on Wednesday, while its medium-term outlook for the Canadian economy improved markedly due to vaccine approvals and increased fiscal stimulus.
The central bank’s overnight target rate will stay at 0.25 per cent, and the bank will continue buying $4-billion worth of Government of Canada bonds per week as part of its quantitative easing program.
“The earlier-than-anticipated arrival of effective vaccines will save lives and livelihoods, and has reduced uncertainty from extreme levels,” the bank said in its Wednesday policy announcement. “Nevertheless, uncertainty is still elevated, and the outlook remains highly conditional on the path of the virus and the timeline for the effective rollout of vaccines.”
The bank reiterated that it does not expect inflation to “sustainably” return to its 2 per cent target until 2023, even as it shortened its expected timeline for widespread COVID-19 immunization in Canada by six months and revised its projections for 2022 GDP upwards.
After a 5.5 per cent decline in real GDP in 2020, the bank is expecting the Canadian economy to grow by around 4 per cent in 2021 and almost 5 per cent in 2020, before slowing to around 2.5 per cent in 2023. It is protecting global economic growth to average just over 5 per cent in 2021 and 2022
In its quarterly Monetary Policy Report (MPR), published Wednesday, the bank revised its projections for potential output growth for the Canadian economy upward, after having sharply cut expectations in October. However, it still does not expect the output gap – the difference between what the economy actually produces and its potential production – to close until 2023, and it said timing around this remains “particularly uncertain.”
The backdrop for the rate decision was mixed. Economic activity was stronger than expected in the fourth quarter of 2020, with GDP estimated to have expanded by 4.8 per cent on an annualized basis. But growth in the first quarter of 2021 is expected to decline by about 2.5 per cent as a result of renewed lockdowns in a number of provinces.
“The bank anticipates that quarterly growth rates will continue to be choppy,” it said in the MPR. “This is because suppressed spending from containment restrictions in one quarter is likely to be followed by a bounce in another quarter after measures are eased. The choppiness should diminish over time as the share of the immunized population increases and economic momentum becomes more sustained.”
The latest round of lockdowns are once again hitting high-contact industries, such as travel and hospitality, particularly hard. At the same time, changing consumption patterns means the economic impact of the second wave of lockdowns will likely be “less severe” than the lockdowns last spring, the bank said. And if restrictions are dialled back in the coming months, “a sharp bounce-back is expected in the second quarter,” the bank said.
The bank’s medium-term economic outlook improved since its October MPR. It now expects GDP growth of 4.8 per cent in 2022, up from its previous projection of 3.7 per cent. This revision was driven by the approval of two COVID-19 vaccines in Canada, more fiscal stimulus from both the Canadian and U.S. federal governments, a bounce back in foreign demand and higher commodity prices.
Even as growth expectations improved, the bank’s predictions for inflation remained largely unchanged.
“The ongoing drag from economic slack is the most important driver of inflation dynamics over the medium term. Although the timing is highly uncertain, inflation is expected to return sustainably to the 2 per cent target as excess capacity is absorbed. In the base-case projection, this occurs in 2023,” it said in the MPR.
On Wednesday, Statistics Canada released the December consumer price index data, showing that CPI growth slowed to 0.7 per cent year-over-year, compared to 1 per cent in November.
There will be fluctuations in inflation from quarter to quarter, the bank noted in the MPR: “After holding inflation down for a year, gasoline prices will temporarily boost inflation, pushing it to about 2 per cent in the second quarter. As these upward pressures dissipate over 2021, the projection for inflation falls back to the lower half of the target range.”
The bank said that “uncertainty around the [inflation] projection remains unusually high.” It could be affected by a range of factors, including a stronger-than-expected bounce back in consumer spending, a strong Canadian dollar or additional fiscal stimulus.
Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.