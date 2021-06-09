 Skip to main content
Bank of Canada holds steady on rates, bond buying as vaccination efforts bolster economic outlook

Mark Rendell
The Bank of Canada left its monetary policy levers unchanged on Wednesday, noting that the pace of vaccinations has improved Canada’s economic outlook even as the most recent round of lockdowns has dampened economic activity in the second quarter.

The central bank kept its overnight policy rate at 0.25 per cent, where it has been since March 2020, and reiterated that it does not expect to hike interest rates until the second half of 2022 at the earliest. Likewise, it maintained its $3-billion a week target for government bond buying, also known as quantitative easing.

“With vaccinations proceeding at a faster pace, and provincial containment restrictions on an easing path over the summer, the Canadian economy is expected to rebound strongly, led by consumer spending,” the bank said in its rate decision.

“Housing market activity is expected to moderate but remain elevated. Strong growth in foreign demand and higher commodity prices should also lead to a solid recovery in exports and business investment.”

Wednesday’s statement-only rate decision follows a significant policy shift in April, when the bank revised its economic outlook, scaled back its bond purchases and pulled forward its timing for a potential rate hike.

The bank is now balancing recent above-target inflation readings against poor economic data from April and May when much of the country was back in lockdown. Real GDP fell 0.8 per cent in April – the first drop in a year – according to preliminary estimates published by Statistics Canada last week. The country shed 207,100 jobs in April and a further 68,000 in May.

Growth in the first quarter of the year came in at 5.6 per cent, below the bank’s 7 per cent quarterly growth forecast in April.

“While this was lower than the Bank had projected, the underlying details indicate rising confidence and resilient demand. Household spending was stronger than expected, while businesses drew down inventories and increased imports more than anticipate,” the bank said.

At the same time, Canada saw a spike in inflation in April, with the consumer price index rising 3.4 per cent, the fastest annual pace of inflation in nearly a decade. This was mainly the result of year-over-year comparisons for the price of gasoline, which tanked in early months of the pandemic, but there was also a broad-based increase in prices month-to-month which are not explained by “base year effects.” The average of the three core inflation metrics favoured by the bank moved above its 2-per-cent target in April.

“While CPI inflation will likely remain near 3 percent through the summer, it is expected to ease later in the year, as base-year effects diminish and excess capacity continues to exert downward pressure,” the bank said.

The Bank’s April Monetary Policy Report projects 2.3-per-cent inflation in 2021, 1.9 per cent in 2022 and 2.3 per cent in 2023.

The bank noted that “the risks to the inflation outlook identified in the April MPR remain relevant.” Last month, bank governor Tiff Macklem said that supply chain constraints and pockets of labour market strength could cause inflation to come in persistently above the bank’s forecasts.

The bank continued to highlight the uneven impact that the pandemic has had on Canadian workers. This has been a major theme in recent months for Mr. Macklem, who has said he is looking for a “complete recovery” that brings the hardest hit workers – women, minorities and young people – back into the labour force.

The bank said little about the strong Canadian dollar on Wednesday, only noting that “commodity prices have risen further, notably oil, and the Canadian dollar has seen a further appreciation.”

The bank’s rate decision was in line with analyst forecasts. Most economists expect the bank’s next reduction, or “taper,” in federal government bond buying to come in the summer, perhaps as early as July, or early fall.

In recent weeks, the bank has shown a new flexibility with its quantitative easing program, undershooting the weekly $3-billion target in each of the past two weeks. This comes after it changed the language around the QE program in April, going from buying “at least” $4-billion a week to “a target” of $3-billion a week. This was done to provide “greater operational flexibility” a bank spokesperson said earlier this week.

“Decisions regarding adjustments to the pace of net bond purchases will be guided by Governing Council’s ongoing assessment of the strength and durability of the recovery,” the bank said Wednesday.

Mr. Macklem said in April that “if the recovery evolves in line with or stronger than in our latest projection, then the economy won’t need as much QE stimulus over time.”

While the bank stood pat on monetary policy this week, it remains ahead of other major central banks in dialing back the emergency stimulus put in place early in the pandemic, having tapered its QE program and pulled forward its timing for a rate hike to 2022 from 2023 at the last rate decision in April.

There is no speech or press conference on Wednesday, but deputy bank governor Tim Lane will give a speech on Thursday about Canada’s digital transformation.

