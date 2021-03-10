Bank of Canada holds steady on rates, bond buying; sees economy gathering steam

The Bank of Canada held fast on its pace of government bond buying and ultra-low interest rate on Wednesday, although it acknowledged that the economy is heating up faster than expected.
The bank kept its policy interest rate at 0.25 per cent, and reiterated that it does not expect to start raising rates until 2023. It also said that it would continue buying $4-billion worth of government of Canada bonds each week as part of its quantitative easing program “until the recovery is well underway.”
“In Canada, the economy is proving to be more resilient than anticipated to the second wave of the virus and the associated containment measures,” the bank said, noting that GDP growth in the fourth quarter of 2020 was 9.6 per cent, twice what the bank had expected.
“Consumers and businesses are adapting to containment measures, and housing market activity has been much stronger than expected. Improving foreign demand and higher commodity prices have also brightened the prospects for exports and business investment,” it said.
At the same time, it noted that there is still considerable slack in the economy and “a great deal of uncertainty about the evolution of the virus and the path of economic growth.” It said the labour market is “a long way from recovery,” noting that employment is still well below prepandemic levels, and that low-wage workers, young people and women have been hit the hardest.
The bank is walking a tightrope with Wednesday’s decision. Economic data have come in much stronger than expected in recent weeks, and markets have begun pricing in a faster economic recovery, higher inflation and rate hikes as early as next year. But the bank cannot sound too optimistic, lest it spur a further sell-off in the government bond market, where yields on long-term bonds have shot up since the beginning of the year.
The bank noted that inflation will likely tick up in the coming months, as oil prices rise and other prices are compared with those at the beginning of the crisis last year.
“CPI inflation is then expected to moderate as base-year effects dissipate and excess capacity continues to exert downward pressure. Measures of core inflation currently range from 1.3 to 2 percent,” it said.
