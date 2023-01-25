Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem is seen at a 2022 news conference.Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

The Bank of Canada increased its benchmark interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point, but said that it expects to hold off further rate hikes, making it the first major central bank to say it would pause monetary policy tightening.

This is the eighth consecutive rate increase, and brings the bank’s policy rate to 4.5 per cent.

“If economic developments evolve broadly in line with the [Monetary Policy Report] outlook, Governing Council expects to hold the policy rate at its current level while it assesses the impact of the cumulative interest rate increases,” the bank said in its rate decision statement.

It said it is prepared to raise interest rates again “if needed.” But at that same time, it lowered its forecast for inflation. It also reiterated that it expects the economy to “stall” in the first half of the year, but does not foresee a significant recession.

The widely expected decision marks a turning point for the central bank. Over the past year, it has pushed Canadian borrowing costs rapidly higher to combat runaway inflation. Now, with price pressures easing and the economy slowing, the bank has said that interest rates are likely as high as they need to go.

The bank now expects consumer price index inflation to fall to about 3 per cent by the middle of this year, and to 2.6 per cent by the fourth quarter. It sees inflation returning to the 2-per-cent target in 2024.

The annual rate of inflation remains well above those levels, clocking at 6.3 per cent in December. But that is down from a peak of 8.1 per cent in June. Price pressures continue to ease thanks to a drop in oil prices and improvements in global supply chains, plus the slowing effects on the economy of the bank’s rate increases.

The average price of gasoline, for instance, has fallen from about $2 a litre last summer to about $1.50 in January, the bank noted in its quarterly Monetary Policy Report (MPR), published Wednesday.

The expected drop in inflation comes alongside a slowdown in the Canadian economy. The bank expects growth to flatline through the first half of 2023, as higher borrowing costs squeeze Canadians’ finances and weigh on consumer spending and business investment. It said there is a roughly 50-50 chance Canada will experience several quarters of negative growth – one common definition of a recession.

So far, the Canadian economy has proven more resilient than expected. Unemployment is near a record low and consumer spending has remained relatively robust. But there is “growing evidence that restrictive monetary policy is slowing activity,” the bank said.

Higher interest rates hammered the housing market in 2022, and consumers have begun to cut spending on big-ticket items. The bank expects spending to slow further as homeowners renew their mortgages at higher interest rates and nervous shoppers trim non-essential purchases.

“The rise in borrowing costs is expected to continue to strain many household budgets. Interest payments on household mortgages are estimated to be about 4.5 per cent of disposable income at the beginning of 2023, up from 3.2 per cent at the beginning of 2022,” the bank said in the MPR.

The bank is intentionally using interest rates to slow the economy and inflation. The goal is reducing spending on goods and services to bring overall demand in line with supply, which eases price pressures.

The bank says that the economy remains in a position of “excess demand.” This is most visible in the labour market, where unemployment is low and businesses continue having trouble finding enough workers. This is fuelling wage growth and feeding through into inflation, particularly in the service sector.

The bank has argued that unemployment will need to rise to get inflation back to target.

“With the pace of wage growth no longer increasing, the risk of a wage-price spiral has declined. However, unless a surprisingly strong pickup in productivity growth occurs, sustained 4 per cent to 5 per cent wage growth is not consistent with achieving the 2 per cent inflation target,” the bank said.

There are other risks to the inflation outlook, the bank said. Service prices could prove “stickier” than expected. Oil prices could also rise more than anticipated, depending on what happens with the war in Ukraine and China’s reopening from COVID-19 lockdowns.