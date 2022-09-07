Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem walks outside the central's building in Ottawa.BLAIR GABLE/Reuters

The Bank of Canada increased its policy interest rate by 0.75 percentage points and signaled that its aggressive campaign against inflation isn’t over despite signs that consumer price growth has peaked and the Canadian economy is starting to lose steam.

The central bank raised its benchmark rate to 3.25 per cent on Wednesday, the highest level since 2008, and said that interest rates need to rise further to get surging consumer prices under control.

“As the effects of tighter monetary policy work through the economy, we will be assessing how much higher interest rates need to go to return inflation to target,” the bank said in its rate decision statement.

The widely anticipated move pushes Canadian monetary policy into “restrictive territory,” where borrowing costs weigh on economic growth, for the first time in about 20 years. It’s another major step in the fastest rate hike cycle in decades, which has seen the bank shift from near-zero interest rates to restrictive monetary policy in a little more than six months.

Governor Tiff Macklem and his team have increased borrowing costs five times since March, in an attempt to reduce demand in the economy and prevent inflation – which is near a four-decade high – from becoming entrenched. That included a full percentage point rate increase in July, and half-point rate hikes in April and June. The bank typically moves in quarter-point increments.

Financial markets and private-sector forecasters believe that the central bank is nearing the end-point, or “terminal rate,” of its tightening cycle. But the bank gave little indication in Wednesday’s statement-only decision of how much further it intends to go.

Mr. Macklem said in July that the bank intended to get the policy rate slightly above the “neutral range” of 2 per cent to 3 per cent. Further rate hikes would depend on incoming economic data, he said.

Higher rates have increased the cost of mortgages, business loans and personal loans. While interest rate changes can take six to eight quarters to have a full impact, higher borrowing costs are already squeezing the Canadian economy.

After strong GDP growth in the first half of the year, the Canadian economy seems to have stalled in the early summer, and may have contracted in July, according to preliminary data from Statistics Canada. Interest rate-sensitive parts of the economy have taken a drubbing, with real estate prices and home sales volumes falling sharply from their peaks earlier this year.

The bank acknowledged this in its rate statement, but noted that the Canadian economy continues to be in a position of “excess demand.”

“Canada’s GDP grew by 3.3 per cent in the second quarter. While this was somewhat weaker than the bank had projected, indicators of domestic demand were very strong – consumption grew by about 9.5 per cent and business investment was up by close to 12 per cent,” the bank said.

“The bank continues to expect the economy to moderate in the second half of this year, as global demand weakens and tighter monetary policy here in Canada begins to bring demand more in line with supply,” it added.

There are signs that headline inflation in Canada has peaked and is starting to come down. The annual rate of consumer price index (CPI)inflation dipped to 7.6 per cent in July from a four-decade high of 8.1 per cent in June, largely as a result of falling oil prices.

But getting back to the bank’s 2-per-cent inflation target could take years, and there are worrying signs that domestic inflation continues to push higher.

Measures of core inflation, which strip out the more volatile CPI components such as oil and food, moved higher in July. Moreover, the labour market remains incredibly tight, with the unemployment rate at a record-low 4.9 per cent, which is pushing up wages and feeding into inflation, particularly in the service sector.

The bank won’t release its next inflation forecast until October. In July, it said that it expects inflation to ease to about 3 per cent by the end of 2023 and to return to the 2 per cent target by the end of 2024.

Wednesday’s rate statement suggested that Mr. Macklem and his team remain wary of a possible wage-price spiral, where individuals and businesses expect permanently high inflation, and so demand wages and set prices in a self-reinforcing manner.

“Surveys suggest that short-term inflation expectations remain high. The longer this continues, the greater the risk that elevated inflation becomes entrenched,” the bank said.

Senior deputy governor Carolyn Rogers will give a speech on Thursday explaining the rationale for this week’s decision.