Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Carolyn Rogers takes part in a news conference in Ottawa, April 13, 2022.BLAIR GABLE/Reuters

Bank of Canada senior deputy governor Carolyn Rogers said the central bank intends to keep pushing borrowing costs higher and that a period of lower economic growth will be necessary to bring inflation back under control.

Speaking to Calgary Economic Development, Ms. Rogers warned of broadening price pressures and said that getting inflation back to the central bank’s 2 per cent target will be a long process with potential “bumps along the way.”

Her comments come a day after the central bank increased its benchmark rate by 0.75 percentage points, its fifth consecutive rate hike since March. This brought the overnight rate to 3.25 per cent, a restrictive level where borrowing costs weigh on economic growth.

Ms. Rogers gave no hints about how high the bank expects to push interest rates. She said that the bank’s governing council will respond to incoming economic data. It will be paying particularly close attention to consumer spending, labour market tightness, supply chain disruptions and inflation expectations, she said.

“Our primary focus will be to judge how monetary policy is working to slow demand, how fast supply challenges are resolved, and most importantly, how both inflation and inflation expectations respond,” Ms. Rogers said in her second speech since taking over as the bank’s second-in-command.

Financial markets and most private-sector forecasters expect an end-point for the central bank’s rate hike cycle of between 3.5 per cent and 4 per cent.

“The speech made clear that the lags in monetary policy mean that central bankers are flying blind when it comes to how high rates need to rise,” Royce Mendes, head of macro strategy at Desjardins, wrote in a note to clients. “That said, if monetary policymakers have to make a choice between a recession and controlling inflation in the near-term, their actions will be guided by the latter.”

Higher interest rates are already starting to slow down the Canadian economy, and there are signs that inflation has peaked, as gasoline prices have dropped over the summer. But Ms. Rogers cautioned that the economy remains in “excess demand,” where demand for goods, services and labour outstrips the capacity to supply them.

“Because we are in a period of excess demand, we need a period of lower growth to balance things out and bring demand back in line with supply,” Ms. Rogers said.

The bank is trying to engineer a so-called soft landing, where inflation comes down without causing a recession or a spike in unemployment. Ms. Rogers acknowledged that the persistence of high inflation makes that task more challenging.

“The longer inflation expectations remain high, the greater the risk that elevated inflation becomes entrenched. If that were to happen, higher inflation could become self-fulfilling, and a damaging cycle would be set in motion,” she said.

“We want to ensure this scenario does not materialize because if it does the economic cost of restoring price stability will be much higher.”

Much of the speech focused on the uncertainty surrounding inflation. Some of the global forces that pushed up consumer prices over the past year – including higher oil prices and elevated shipping costs – have begun to normalize. That’s helped lower headline inflation; the annual rate of consumer price index growth dipped to 7.6 per cent in July from a four-decade high of 8.1 per cent in June, largely as a result of falling oil prices.

But measures of core inflation, which strip out the more volatile elements of the consumer price index such as food and gasoline, continue to push higher. Core inflation tends to be driven by domestic factors tied to the Canadian service sector and labour market.

“While it looks like we might have seen the peak of overall inflation in Canada, inflation excluding gasoline prices has continued to rise and broaden across goods and services. There are also some significant uncertainties, particularly in the global commodity markets, that could set us back,” Ms. Rogers said.

The Bank of Canada said in July that it expects inflation to ease to about 3 per cent by the end of 2023 and to return to 2 per cent by the end of 2024. Its next rate decision, where it will also publish a new economic forecast, is on Oct. 26.

