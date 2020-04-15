Bank of Canada jettisons economic forecasts as pandemic clouds outlook

The Bank of Canada made the extraordinary move of omitting eagerly awaited new economic projections from its quarterly Monetary Policy Report Wednesday, saying that forecasting can’t be done “with any degree of confidence” in light of the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 crisis.

Instead, the bank outlined in its quarterly update alternative scenarios that would affect the pace of recovery from the economic shock delivered by the pandemic, which has triggered government-imposed business shutdowns, massive unemployment and a severe slump in oil prices.

In terms of a near-term forecast, the bank would only say that its “scenario analysis” indicates that real gross domestic product would be between 15 and 30 per cent lower in the second quarter (April through June) than it was in the fourth quarter of 2019, after an estimated decline of 1 to 3 per cent in the first quarter, on a quarter-over-quarter basis. It also predicted that the second-quarter inflation rate would be “close to zero per cent,” slumping from slightly above the central bank’s 2-per-cent target in February, before the COVID-19 shock derailed the Canadian economy.

“Despite a high level of uncertainty, these estimates suggest that the near-term downturn will be the sharpest on record,” the report said. “Even with all the policy actions that have been put in place, the effects of COVID-19 on both total supply and total demand in the near term are significant and negative – and are amplified by the oil price shock.”

“In the face of these adverse economic and financial shocks, which are unprecedented in scale, the uncertainty surrounding the outlook is exceptionally high. While the global and Canadian economies are expected to rebound once the medical emergency ends, the timing and strength of the recovery will depend heavily on how the pandemic unfolds and what measures are required to contain it. The recovery will also depend on how households and businesses behave in response. None of these can be forecast with any degree of confidence.”

“Many paths for the economic recovery are possible,” the bank said.

If virus containment measures are relaxed relatively soon in Canada and its major trading partners, the bank said, there could be limited “structural damage” to the economy, providing a path for a fairly brisk rebound. “Foreign demand would come back relatively quickly, and global supply chains would be up and running in short order. Consumer and business confidence would also recover, providing an additional boost to growth,” it said.

However, if shutdowns in at least some parts of the economy were to persist for longer and if oil prices remained depressed, the result could be “long-lasting damage to the productive capacity of the Canadian economy, with scarring effects from persistent unemployment and firm destruction,” it said.

“Under this second scenario, future growth would be severely dampened, with economic activity remaining below its pre-pandemic level for an extended period,” it said. “These effects could cause structural damage to the economy that might not be undone for several years, if ever.”

The Bank of Canada has taken numerous steps in the past month to help support the floundering economy and provide liquidity and stability to misfiring credit markets. Most notably, it cut its key interest rate by a total of 1.5 percentage points, to a record-tying low of 0.25 per cent, and instituted a program to buy at least $5-billion a week of Canadian government bonds on the open market – representing its first foray into an unconventional form of monetary policy known as quantitative easing.

“The bank’s actions have been aimed at preventing a disruption in credit flows to support the ability of households and businesses to access the credit they need to get through the downturn. ... These actions to support the economy and financial system complement the measures taken by [federal and provincial governments] to avoid a far worse economic outcome during the containment period and promote the subsequent recovery,” it said.

“As the pandemic recedes and measures constraining the supply of goods and services are relaxed, the prevailing low interest rates and other measures to maintain access to credit will boost demand and strengthen the recovery.”

