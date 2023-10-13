Open this photo in gallery: Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem holds a press conference at the Bank of Canada in Ottawa, Wednesday, July 12, 2023.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said that the surge in bond yields in recent months is tightening financial conditions, but that does not preclude the possibility of more interest rate hikes from the central bank.

Speaking to reporters in Marrakesh, where he is attending the fall meetings of the International Monetary Fund, Mr. Macklem said that the central bank is watching the jump in long-term bond yields ahead of its next interest rate decision on Oct. 25. Ten-year Government of Canada bond yields, for instance, have risen by more than half a percentage point in the last three months.

“To the extent that financial conditions are tighter, that is something that we would take into account in our own monetary policy decisions,” Mr. Macklem said.

But he added that “to the extent that higher long-term rates reflect expectations of future monetary policy, they’re not a substitute for doing what needs to be done to get inflation to come back to our target.”

The Bank of Canada held its policy rate steady at 5 per cent in September, but said that it could raise interest rates again if inflation continues to prove stubborn, and other economic indicators are moving in the wrong direction.

Since then, economic data has mostly come in stronger than the bank expected. Consumer Price Index inflation rose to 4 per cent in August, from 3.3 per cent in July. Worryingly for the Bank of Canada, core inflation measures, which strip out the most volatile price movements, also moved up.

“We’re not really seeing downward momentum in underlying inflation and that is a concern,” Mr. Macklem said.

“For a while, on a year-over-year basis we could see core inflation coming down. But recently, on a year-over-year basis it has been running 3.5 to four per cent. And in fact, if you look on a three-month basis, it’s been in that range for six, eight months.”

He noted that the bank doesn’t set monetary policy based on where inflation is today, but on where it is heading. To determine this, the central bank is focusing on four metrics: excess demand, inflation expectations, labour costs and corporate price-setting behaviour.

Mr. Macklem ran through how each of these is evolving: “Excess demand is easing, the economy has entered a period of slower growth. Longer-run inflation expectations have remained well anchored but shorter run expectations, while they’ve come down, they’re still too high,” he said.

Meanwhile, wage growth is running at around 4 per cent to 5 per cent. “Unless we get a big pickup in productivity growth, that’s not consistent with our 2 per cent inflation target,” Mr. Macklem said. He added that corporate pricing behaviour is beginning to normalize, “but they’re not normal yet.”

Over the next week-and-a-half, he said the central bank’s governing council will be debating whether or not they have raised interest rates enough.

“Do we stay with the policy rate of 5 per cent and let past interest rate increases work through the economy and relieve price pressures? Or is the weight of the evidence of all those economic indicators, when you put them together, is it telling us that more action is needed to restore price stability?” he said

“And look, we don’t want to do more than we have to, we don’t want to make this more painful than it has to be. But we don’t want inflation to persist and become entrenched in the economy.”

As for the shift higher in long-term yields, Mr. Macklem said there might be several causes.

“It’s a bit too early to say which are the most important. Clearly part of it reflects the fact that in major countries, underlying core inflation is proving sticky, and markets are coming around to the view that interest rates are going to have to stay higher for longer to get inflation back to target,” he said.

“There may also be some longer-term structural factors. For example, persistent U.S. deficits. If those persists, the U.S. is going to have to sell a lot of bonds, they’re going to need buyers. That could show up in higher longer term interest rates.”