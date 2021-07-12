Bank of Canada names Carolyn Rogers its new senior deputy governor

The Bank of Canada has named Carolyn Rogers as senior deputy governor of the central bank.
Ms. Rogers is the former assistant superintendent for regulation at Canada’s banking regulator as well as a former superintendent and chief executive of British Columbia’s financial sector regulator. She currently serves as secretary general of the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision.
Ms. Rogers replaces Carolyn Wilkins, who left the position in December. The selection was made by independent members of the Bank’s board and approved by the federal cabinet.
Senior deputy governors play a crucial role at the central bank, typically overseeing the bulk of the administrative duties for the bank’s 1,800-staff operation. The seven-year term will start December 15, 2021.
“Carolyn Rogers’ wide-ranging experience and unique set of skills superbly complement those of Governor Tiff Macklem and rest of the Bank’s Governing Council,” Claire Kennedy, lead director and chair of the special committee of the board of directors said in a statement.
“Her deep knowledge of the Canadian financial system, federal and provincial financial institutions, and payments systems will be invaluable to the Bank in its financial stability responsibilities, and its continued work on payments modernization, central bank digital currency, climate risks and the digitalization of the economy and financial system.
