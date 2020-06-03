Bank of Canada pares back some emergency supports, offers slightly more upbeat tone

Open this photo in gallery The Bank of Canada bank left its key interest rate unchanged at 0.25 per cent. Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

The Bank of Canada adopted a slightly more optimistic tone and eased some of its emergency financial-market supports Wednesday, saying that it believes the economy has avoided its darkest fears for the COVID-19 fallout.

“Decisive and targeted fiscal actions, combined with lower interest rates, are buffering the impact of the shutdown on disposable income and helping to lay the foundation for economic recovery,” it said. “While the outlook for the second half of 2020 and beyond remains heavily clouded, the Bank expects the economy to resume growth in the third quarter.”

The bank left its key interest rate unchanged at 0.25 per cent, reiterating that it considers this the “effective” bottom for the rate. It cut the rate three times in March, by a total of 1.5 percentage points, in response to the COVID crisis, but has left it unchanged in the two decisions since then.

The central bank said that the “severe” impact of the crisis on the global economy “appears to have peaked, although uncertainty about how the recovery will unfold remains high.” It said that while the loss of Canadian jobs and economic output stemming from pandemic containment measures has been heavy, “the Canadian economy appears to have avoided the most severe scenario presented in the bank’s April Monetary Policy Report,” the bank’s most recent quarterly update on its economic outlook.

In that report, the bank had estimated that first-quarter GDP would be down “about 1 to 3” per cent from the fourth quarter; data from Statistics Canada last week showed a 2.1-per-cent drop. On Wednesday, the bank forecast that the second quarter “will likely show a further decline of 10 to 20 per cent, as continued shutdowns and sharply lower investment in the energy sector will take a further toll.”

While that is a deep contraction, it is nevertheless more upbeat than the April MPR outlook, which warned that second-quarter GDP could be “15 to 30 per cent lower” than it was in the 2019 fourth quarter. Incorporating the first-quarter decline into these new figures, the bank now sees GDP in the range of 12 to 22 per cent lower in the second quarter than it was in the fourth quarter.

The Bank of Canada also announced that it would reduce the frequency of its term repo operations to once a week from twice a week, and its bankers’ acceptances purchases to bi-weekly from weekly, saying that “short-term funding conditions have improved.” The programs, which increased liquidity in the markets for short-term credit for banks and businesses, have been tapped increasingly sparingly over the past several weeks as market pressures have eased.

The bank said that its large-scale asset purchase programs, under which it is buying billions of federal, provincial and corporate bonds, “are continuing at their present frequency and scope.”

With both the shutdowns and the financial markets clearing the COVID-19 hump, the bank hinted may be considering refocusing its asset purchases on influencing interest rates to stimulate the economy, rather than the current stated goal of facilitating smooth-functioning markets.

“As market function improves and containment restrictions ease, the bank’s focus will shift to supporting the resumption of growth in output and employment,” it said. “The bank maintains its commitment to continue large-scale asset purchases until the economic recovery is well underway. Any further policy actions would be calibrated to provide the necessary degree of monetary policy accommodation required to achieve the inflation target.”

That job would fall to the bank’s new governor. Tiff Macklem, a former senior deputy governor who spent the past six years as dean of the University of Toronto’s Rotman School of Management, began his seven-year term Wednesday, succeeding Stephen Poloz. Although the announcement was released on Mr. Macklem’s first day in the job, Mr. Poloz oversaw the decision in his final week in office.

“[Mr. Macklem] participated as an observer in Governing Council’s deliberations for this policy interest rate decision, and endorses the rate decision and measures announced in this press release,” the bank said.

The bank will elaborate on the rate decision and its current views of the economy on Thursday, when Toni Gravelle, one of the bank’s deputy governors, delivers the bank’s “economic progress report” speech via video-conference. The bank regularly delivers such update speeches following all rate decisions that aren’t accompanied by the quarterly MPR.

However, the bank isn’t expected to provide detailed new economic forecasts until its next rate decision and MPR in mid-July – which will be six months since the last time the central bank published full projections. In the mid-April MPR, the bank made the unusual decision not to provide detailed growth and inflation forecasts, citing the deep uncertainties surrounding the COVID-19 shutdowns.

