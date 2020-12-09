Bank of Canada stands pat in year’s final rate decision, balancing COVID-19 risks with vaccine optimism

The Bank of Canada stood pat on monetary policy in its final scheduled interest-rate decision of an eventful 2020, balancing the near-term economic risks from the second wave of the COVID-19 virus with the arrival of vaccines to alleviate the pandemic.
The central bank announced Wednesday morning that its governing council had opted to leave the bank’s key policy rate unchanged at a record-low 0.25 per cent, where it has sat since a series of rate cuts in March in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. It also made no changes to its quantitative easing program, under which it has committed to buying at least $4-billion a week of Canadian government bonds, after having reduced the program from $5-billion a week in its previous policy decision in late October.
In the brief statement accompanying its decision, the central bank continued to signal that it intends to hold its key rate steady “until economic slack is absorbed so that the [bank’s] 2 per cent inflation target is sustainably achieved” – and reiterated that it doesn’t expect that to happen “until into 2023.” It also reaffirmed that it will continue the QE program “until the recovery is well underway,” as a means to keep interest rates low “across the yield curve.”
The bank said its economic outlook remains largely unchanged from its most recent forecasts issued in late October. It said that in the near term, “new waves of infections are expected to set back [economic] recoveries in many parts of the world.” However, it noted, “news on the development of effective vaccines is providing reassurance that the pandemic will end and more normal activities will resume, although the pace and breadth of the global rollout of vaccinations remain uncertain.”

