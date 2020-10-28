Bank of Canada to reduce bond purchases, recalibrate program as recovery enters less certain phase

The Bank of Canada said it will reduce its Canadian government bond purchases to $4-billion a week while shifting more of its purchases to longer-term bonds, as the bank recalibrates its quantitative easing to deliver stimulus to an economy that it cautions is headed into a slowing and less certain phase of recovery.
In its regularly scheduled policy rate decision Wednesday, the central bank maintained its key policy interest rate at 0.25 per cent and reiterated its pledge to keep the rate at this level “until economic slack is absorbed so that the 2-per-cent inflation target is sustainably achieved.” It said that, based on its latest economic projections, “this does not happen until into 2023.”
However, it announced it would “gradually” scale back its $5-billion-a-week purchases of Government of Canada bonds – the central component of the bank’s quantitative easing (QE) program – to $4-billion a week, while changing the program’s composition to focus more on longer maturities, “which have more direct influence on the borrowing rates that are most important for households and businesses.” It said that it believes that as a result of these two changes, “the QE program is providing at least as much monetary stimulus as before.”
Meanwhile, the bank also issued a more cautious outlook for the economy beyond this year’s stronger-than-expected rebound from the COVID-19 lockdowns, warning that the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic will weigh on economic growth potential for years.
In its quarterly Monetary Policy Report, the bank said it doesn’t expect the Canadian economy to return to full capacity “until 2023,” cautioning that business investment will remain subdued, exports will continue to recover only gradually and the housing market will moderate after its strong rebound in recent months. It sees inflation remaining well below its 2-per-cent target through 2022 – essentially confirming financial-market expectations that the bank’s policy interest rate will remain on hold until 2023.
The bank cautioned that the pandemic has put a deep dent in Canadian and global economic potential – which implies that the economy’s ability to grow will be hampered over the next several years.
“Persistent scarring effects of the pandemic on the labour force, investment and the structure of the economy will lower potential output growth considerably,” it said.
The bank projected that Canada’s economy will contract by 5.7 per cent this year, a substantial upgrade from its forecast in July of a 7.8-per-cent plunge. The key to the improvement was the rapid rebound in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, during which the bank now believes the economy surged 10.2 per cent quarter-over-quarter (47.5 per cent annualized), far stronger than its July projection of 7.1 per cent (31.3 per cent annualized).
“A sizable bounce-back in activity resulted from a rebound in foreign demand, the release of pent‑up demand for housing and some durable goods, and robust policy support,” it said.
However, it warned that the reimposition of some restrictions due to the recent surge in COVID-19 infections will dampen growth in the near term, predicting only “very modest” fourth-quarter growth of 0.2 per cent quarter-over-quarter (1 per cent annualized).
Further, it lowered its 2021 growth projection to 4.2 per cent from 5.1 per cent, citing the lingering damage and uncertainties from the pandemic.
Despite the rapid return of much of the economy’s lost activity, the bank estimated that the “output gap” – the difference between what the economy is producing and its full capacity – remained between 3 and 4 per cent at the end of the third quarter.
The Bank of Canada issued revised estimates for growth in potential output for the first time since April, 2019, after its annual revisions were delayed this year due to the COVID-19 crisis. In doing so, the bank reduced its average estimate for growth potential for the 2020-23 period by an average of 0.8 percentage points annually. Excluding pandemic containment effects, it pegged potential output growth at just 0.9 per cent next year, 1.1 per cent in 2022 and 1.2 per cent in 2023. The figures represent the estimated pace at which the economy could expand before setting off inflation pressures.
As a result of the lower economic potential, the bank also lowered its estimate of its nominal neutral interest rate to between 1.75 and 2.25 per cent, a half percentage point lower than its previous estimate in April, 2019. The neutral rate is the rate seen as appropriate when the economy is sustainably at full capacity and inflation is at the bank’s 2-per-cent target.
The bank forecast that the global economy will contract by 4 per cent this year, an improvement from its July forecast of 5.2 per cent. It predicted growth of 4.8 per cent in 2021, down from 5.2 per cent previously.
It said its outlook remains “highly conditional on the course of the virus and the measures needed to contain it.” Its projections assume that another round of “extensive lockdown measures” similar to last spring’s economic closures aren’t necessary, and that COVID-19 vaccines will be “widely available” by mid-2022, “at which time the direct effects of the pandemic on economic activity will have ended.”
“Precautionary behaviour of households and the effects from the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 are, however, likely to linger,” the bank said, adding that the pandemic will likely have “persistent” effects on longer-term consumer and business behaviours that would have a lasting economic impact.
“Given these considerations, the outlook for Canadian and global economic activity remains unusually uncertain.”
Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.