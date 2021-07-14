Bank of Canada forecasts higher inflation as economy reaches turning point

The Bank of Canada raised its inflation projections and trimmed its government bond-buying program on Wednesday, noting that the economy is primed for rapid growth in the second half of the year led by a surge in consumer spending.
The central bank cut its government bond purchases to a target of $2-billion a week, from $3-billion, further reducing the emergency stimulus put in place early in the COVID-19 pandemic. It held its policy rate at 0.25 per cent and reiterated that it does not expect to raise interest rates before the second half of 2022 at the earliest.
The rate decision comes at a turning point for the Canadian economy. Businesses are reopening and hiring workers after months of lockdowns. Consumer confidence is back to prepandemic levels, and the bank now expects people to spend a significant portion of their extra savings over the coming quarters.
“Falling COVID-19 cases, progress on vaccinations and easing containment restrictions all point to a strong pickup in the second half of this year,” the bank said in its rate decision.
At the same time, the bank acknowledged that inflation will likely be higher than it anticipated in April. It now expects consumer price index inflation to remain above 3 per cent for the remainder of the year, and to be around 2.5 per cent in 2022. Inflation is not projected to return to the bank’s 2 per cent target until 2024.
In recent months, CPI inflation has come in significantly hotter than the bank had projected, with prices growing at an annual rate of 3.6 per cent in May and 3.4 per cent in April. On Tuesday, the United States reported 5.4 per cent inflation in June, the highest year-over-year price growth in 13 years.
The bank continues to argue that above-target inflation is the result of temporary, pandemic-related issues. The rate decision points to higher gasoline prices, increased demand for goods and services whose prices fell early in the pandemic, and supply chain constraints, including the shortage of semiconductors that is driving up the price of cars.
“The factors pushing up inflation are transitory, but their persistence and magnitude are uncertain and will be monitored closely,” the bank said.
The overall tone of the rate decision and the quarterly Monetary Policy Report is optimistic, coming on the heels of strong employment data from Statistics Canada and a pair of bank surveys that showed consumer and business confidence on the rise. Canada added 230,700 new jobs in June, Statscan said on Friday.
“Employment has once again begun to rebound, and we expect the hardest-hit segments of the labour market to post strong gains as the economy re-opens,” the bank said.
It noted in the MPR, however, that matching jobs with workers could prove a challenge, and structural changes in the economy “may mean that some people face long spells of unemployment.”
Canada needs to add around 550,000 more jobs to reach the prepandemic employment rate, the bank noted.
Because of recent lockdowns, the bank lowered its GDP growth projection for 2021 by half a percentage point, to 6 per cent. But it revised its GDP growth projection for next year to 4.6 per cent, up from 3.7 per cent.
Near-term growth will be driven by a rebound in consumer spending on things such as transportation, recreation and food and accommodation, the bank said. Its most recent consumer survey showed people eager to spend their pent-up savings, and the bank now expects consumers to spend around 20 per cent of their extra savings.
“Consumption is expected to lead the recovery as households return to more normal spending patterns, while housing market activity is projected to ease back from historical highs. Stronger international demand should underpin a solid recovery in exports,” the bank said.
The reduction in government bond buying, also known as quantitative easing, or QE, was widely expected. The bank has been buying large amounts of federal government bonds each week since last March in an attempt to hold down benchmark interest rates and encourage borrowing.
As with previous rate decisions, the bank cautioned that its outlook remains conditional on the trajectory of the COVID-19 pandemic, noting that “the recent spread of new COVID-19 variants is a growing concern, especially for regions where vaccinations rates remain low.”
The bank’s forecast assumes that Canada achieves widespread immunity from the virus in the third quarter of this year.
