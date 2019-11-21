Bank of Canada’s Poloz says interprovincial trade barriers ‘absurd’

Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz criticized barriers that continue to hamper interprovincial trade, saying the lack of free trade among Canada’s provinces is “absurd.”

“That was the reason Confederation happened – to create a free trade area,” Mr. Poloz said during an armchair chat at an Ontario Securities Commission conference in Toronto Thursday. “We spend all our energy re-negotiating a free-trade agreement with the United States, but we can’t possibly sit down and figure out how to have free trade within Canada?”

“You talk to companies, what does that cost them? It’s absurd.”

Mr. Poloz made his comments in response to an audience question about whether he would prefer to see a single national securities regulator, rather than the series of provincial regulators that has long existed. Securities regulation is a provincial jurisdiction under Canada’s constitution.

“There are so many fronts on which federal/provincial collaboration could be better,” he said.

“In an ideal world, I think we would appreciate the efficiency of having a single national regulator,” Mr. Poloz said.

“But I know we don’t. We’ve grown up with a different system,” he said. “I think our system works quite well. ... It could be a little more perfect. As long as we continue to progress toward that more flexible and transparent and easier – say, deburdened – system, then I’m going to be happy with that.”

“But there’s this idea [of a national regulator] – it would be a good one, if we could pull it off.”

Turning to international trade worries, Mr.Poloz said that the fallout from the U.S.-China trade war will have cost the global economy more than $1-trillion in lost output by the end of next year.

“That’s gone forever. Because you’ve thrown so much sand into the wheels of global commerce,” he said.

“Globalization has made the entire world richer,” he said. “When you reverse it – de-globalization – the reverse happens. World trade has been shrinking over the past year, and companies have basically stopped investing until they know what the [trade] situation is going to be. This is universal – this is across maybe 30-40 countries.”

“We can see that it’s having an impact on [Canada] – exports are soft, investments are soft,” he said. “On the other hand, other things have been going pretty well – housing and the service sector.”

“What we’re watching is to see, does [trade uncertainty] spill over now into confidence in the rest of the economy?” he said.

“So where we sit today is, we’re watching this. We think we’ve got monetary conditions about right, given the situation.”

The Bank of Canada has held its own key interest rate steady this year at 1.75 per cent, citing stable inflation around its 2-per-cent target and an economy that continues to run close to full capacity. This despite widespread rate cuts aong central banks around the world, most notably the U.S. Federal Reserve, which has now lowered its key rate below that of Canada.

Mr. Poloz said those rate cuts around the world are starting to help alleviate the negative economic impact of the trade fears.

“Global financial conditions have eased quite a lot,” he said. “We’re starting to see glimmers of response.”

