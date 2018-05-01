BoC cautious on timing for next rate hike due to record-high household debt, Poloz says

The long “shadow” cast by record-high household debt in Canada is keeping the Bank of Canada in cautious mode about the timing of its next interest rate hike, Governor Stephen Poloz says.

“This debt still poses risks to the economy and financial stability, and its sheer size means that its risk will be with us for some time,” Mr. Poloz warned in remarks prepared for a speech Tuesday in Yellowknife.

The roughly $2-trillion of debt Canadian households are carrying has made the economy much more sensitive to higher interest rates than it has been in the past.

“We will continue to watch how households are reacting to higher interest rates. And we will be cautious in making future adjustments, guided by incoming data,” he said.

Nonetheless, Mr. Poloz said recent economic gains have made top central bank officials “more confident” that higher interest rates will be needed “over time.”

Also on Tuesday, Statistics Canada reported that the economy surged in February, after a slow start to the year. Real gross domestic product rose 0.4 per cent month over month, the strongest one-month growth since last spring, reversing course after a decline of 0.1 per cent in January.

The central bank has raised its key interest three times since last June. The rate now stands at 1.25 per cent. Most economists expect at least one more rate hike this year. The bank’s next rate-setting announcements are May 30 and July 11.

Several of Canada’s major lenders, including Royal Bank of Canada and Toronto-Dominion Bank, raised their posted rates on fixed-rate mortgages in recent days, following sharp increases in government bond yields. RBC’s official rate on a five-year mortgage is now 5.34 per cent, up from 5.14 per cent.

The debt burden of Canadians has been steadily rising over the past 30 years, relative to the size of the economy and to incomes, Mr. Poloz pointed out. The $2-trillion of total debt includes $1.5-trillion in mortgages.

The average Canadian now owes $1.70 for every dollar they earn in a year – up from $1 of debt for every $1 of income 20 years ago.

And the share of Canadians with a mortgage is also up sharply, particularly for homeowners aged 55-64, he said.

The central bank is keeping a wary eye on people with extremely high levels of debt, relative to income. Mr. Poloz said roughly a fifth of total household debt is held by households who owe at least 350 per cent of their annual gross income.

And he issued a pointed warning to these borrowers: “It is important for these households to understand how personally vulnerable they may be.”

The Bank of Canada faces a tricky balancing act. Strong demand for housing coupled with a long period of low interest rates has swelled the debt problem. But the wider economy still needs monetary stimulus because of the aftershocks of the 2008-09 financial crisis, Mr. Poloz said.

The central bank estimates that the neutral level of its benchmark interest rate is 2.5 per cent to 3.5 per cent.

The bank’s key rate is still well below that, at 1.25 per cent, or minus-0.75 per cent, after factoring in the rate of inflation. “The need for an inflation-adjusted policy rate below zero is steadily diminishing,” Mr. Poloz added.