BoC’s Macklem sees ‘downward pressure’ on inflation as goods and services rebound outpaces consumer demand

Open this photo in gallery Governor of the Bank of Canada Tiff Macklem walks outside the Bank of Canada building in Ottawa on June 22, 2020. BLAIR GABLE/Reuters

The Bank of Canada expects the supply of goods and services to rebound more quickly than demand from rattled consumers as the economy gradually recuperates from the COVID-19 crisis, which could put “a lot of downward pressure” on inflation, Governor Tiff Macklem said Monday.

The new Bank of Canada boss also said that the government- and corporate-bond-buying programs that the bank put in place earlier in the pandemic to help stabilize financial markets are now serving a new role of providing monetary stimulus to help fuel growth and restore inflation toward the bank’s 2-per-cent target.

“The inflation target is our beacon that is guiding our actions,” Mr. Macklem said in the prepared text of a speech through video-conference to the country’s Canadian Clubs.

“Any further policy actions would be calibrated to provide the necessary degree of monetary-policy accommodation required to achieve the inflation target,” he said.

The speech was Mr. Macklem’s first as Governor, having succeeded Stephen Poloz on June 3. It comes a little more than three weeks before the central bank’s July 15 interest-rate decision and quarterly Monetary Policy Report – a much-anticipated document in which the bank will formally update its economic outlook for the first time since the pandemic began.

“The pandemic has created a fog of uncertainty, and this has greatly complicated our ability to generate a clear outlook for growth and inflation,” he said.

“It will be crucial to understand how much supply and demand have been damaged by COVID-19, and how both will recover in the coming quarters.”

Mr. Macklem said that supply will face its own constraints as the economy recovers, as some sectors and some regions will reopen slower and less fully than others, and supply chains and exports will remain hampered. However, the bank believes the blow from the crisis on consumer spending power and confidence is likely to outweigh the loss of productive capacity.

“Not everyone’s job will come back, and uncertainty will linger. As a result, we expect the quick rebound of the reopening phase of the recovery will give way to a more gradual recuperation phase, with weak demand,” he said.

“If, as we expect, supply is restored more quickly than demand, this could lead to a large gap between the two, putting a lot of downward pressure on inflation.”

“Our main concern is to avoid a persistent drop in inflation by helping Canadians get back to work,” he said.

Mr. Macklem said that with the economy now “at least stabilizing” after the deepest effects of the coronavirus-related shutdowns, “we are starting to get some line of sight” on the possible economic outcomes. That will allow the Bank of Canada to publish new economic and inflation forecasts – something it last did in January, before the crisis hit.

“In our July Monetary Policy Report, we expect to be able to provide a central planning scenario for output and inflation, with a discussion of the main risks around that scenario,” he said. “Going forward, we will assess incoming information relative to that scenario.”

He reiterated that the bank still expects economic growth to resume in the third quarter of this year after sharply declining in the second quarter amid the COVID-19 shutdowns. However, he cautioned that the outlook beyond the third quarter remains challenged.

“It will be important not to assume that these growth rates will continue beyond the reopening phase. The pandemic is likely to inflict some lasting damage to demand and supply. The recovery will likely be prolonged and bumpy, with the potential for setbacks along the way,” he said.

Following the speech, Mr. Macklem will hold his first press conference Monday afternoon, beginning at 12:20 p.m. ET.

