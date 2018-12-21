Business outlook ‘subdued’ in the West, other regions more positive, Bank of Canada says

It’s becoming a tale of two economies in Canada – declining fortunes in the energy-dependent West and optimism virtually every else, according to the Bank of Canada’s final quarterly business outlook survey of 2018.

Overall sentiment dipped slightly from the third quarter and sales expectations have flattened, but businesses remain generally positive about their prospects for investment and hiring.

The bank reported “positive business sentiment and elevated capacity pressures in most regions,” according to the survey, released Friday.

But it’s a different story in the Prairies – including Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba -- where the central bank reported a “subdued” outlook for sales and weaker capacity pressures.

“Firms linked to western Canadian oil prices and to housing in some regions expect demand to weaken or remain subdued and sales growth to moderate,” according to the survey, which is based on interviews conducted Nov. 5-28 with 100 companies that roughly represent the Canadian economy.

The bank’s composite indicator of sentiment dropped to 2.19 in the latest survey, down from 2.83 in the fall and 3.07 in the summer.

Positive vibes from renegotiation of NAFTA were offset by the fallout from the oil price collapse, leaving businesses slightly less bullish, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce chief economist Avery Shenfeld said in a research note. There likely isn’t enough good news in the survey results to justify a rate hike in January, but there is “some ammunition” for Bank of Canada governor Stephen Poloz to continue making the case that higher interest rates will still be needed, Mr. Shenfeld said.

The central bank has raised its key rate three times since mid-2017 – to 1.75 per cent from 1 per cent. Its next scheduled rate announcement is Jan. 9.

Nearly half of respondents reported higher sales in the last 12 months, but businesses are considerably less optimistic for 2019, with businesses split equally on whether sales growth will pick up or slow down in the next 12 months. Companies involved in information technology and non-residential construction were most bullish on future sales.

Nearly half of companies – 46 per cent – plan to increase spending on machinery and equipment in the next 12 months. That is down slightly from the fall survey, but still solid, according to the bank. Twenty-one per cent of respondents said they would spend less.

Even on the Prairies, investment intentions have held up due to “long-term investment strategies and spending plans to implement new technology,” the bank said.

Across the country, 51 per cent of companies say they expect to add workers in the next 12 months. That is roughly the same as in the fall survey. Many companies that don’t plan to hire more workers said they would meet demand “automation and digital tools.”

Meanwhile, 56 per cent of companies reported they are facing capacity pressures.

Nearly 40 per cent of respondents continue to report that labour shortages are affecting their ability to meet demand. That is roughly in line with the historical average in the survey.

On inflation, more companies than not expect to face higher prices for input costs – 33 per cent versus 26 per cent. Overall, businesses expect input prices to grow a faster clip in the next year.

Output prices are also expected to rise as companies pass on costs to their customers, including higher input costs and tariffs.

Overall household lending conditions remained unchanged in the quarter, according to a separate survey of senior loan officers, also released Friday by the bank.