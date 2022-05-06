Job creation in Canada slowed substantially in April and the unemployment rate fell to a new record low, a sign the labour market is bumping up against its hiring capacity.

The economy added 15,300 positions last month, following a blowout gain of roughly 409,000 positions in February and March combined, Statistics Canada said Friday. Analysts on Bay Street were expecting 40,000 jobs to be created in April. The unemployment rate fell to 5.2 per cent from 5.3 per cent, the lowest in nearly five decades of comparable data.

For several months, the Canadian labour market has been characterized by challenging hiring conditions for employers. “A number of signs have pointed to an increasingly tight labour market in recent months,” Statscan said in Friday’s report. The agency noted that the involuntary part-time employment rate – that is, the proportion of part-time workers who would prefer full-time hours – fell to its lowest level on record.

Still, tight conditions have yet to materialize in sharp wage growth. Average hourly wages rose 3.3 per cent in April on an annual basis, similar to 3.4-per-cent growth in March – and well short of the inflation rate, which recently hit a 31-year high of 6.7 per cent.

“The Canadian labour market is still drum tight, but talk of a cooling economy will grow with the pace of hiring slowing in April,” Royce Mendes, head of macro strategy at Desjardins Securities, said in a note to clients.

