Canadian job growth accelerated in November after the expiry of some COVID-19 financial supports, an outcome that is pushing forward expectations of a Bank of Canada rate hike.

The economy generated 154,000 positions last month, following a gain of 31,200 jobs in October, Statistics Canada said Friday. Analysts on Bay Street were expecting a gain of 38,000 positions in November. The unemployment rate tumbled to 6 per cent from 6.7 per cent, leaving it just 0.3 percentage points shy of levels when COVID-19 escalated last year.

It was the sixth consecutive month of job growth since the summer reopening. With November’s gain, roughly 186,000 more people were working in Canada than in February, 2020.

Job vacancies soar beyond one million in tightening labour market

Where did all the self-employed workers go?

Friday’s report included several milestones. The total number of hours worked across the economy returned to prepandemic levels for the first time. As well, Statscan noted that 80.7 per cent of women aged 25 to 54 were employed, a record high.

“The surge in employment in November and the further strong gain in average earnings means it is increasingly likely that the Bank of Canada will hike interest rates in the first half of next year, rather than wait until July,” Stephen Brown, senior Canada economist at Capital Economics, wrote in a note to clients.

Hiring in November was largely driven by the private sector, with gains roughly split between full-time and part-time positions. Most of the gains were in services-producing industries.

While hiring continues to chug along, many Canadian employers are finding it difficult to fill positions. As of September, there were roughly one million job vacancies across the country, with especially high labour demand in hospitality, retail and health care.

The bulk of COVID-19 financial assistance for businesses and households ended in late October, including the Canada Recovery Benefit, which provided jobless benefits to those who didn’t qualify for Employment Insurance. That may have forced people to accept job offers. (The federal government has brought in targeted assistance for the coming winter months.)

In November, around 44,000 positions were added in health care, making it the top industry for job growth. Employment was little changed in accommodation and food services, prolonging its troubles. Over the COVID-19 crisis, the industry has lost roughly 200,000 workers.

Statscan acknowledged the tightness in the labour market, comparing current conditions to the summer of 2019, when the unemployment rate was at a record low and wages accelerated.

“These conditions are likely to contribute to new or worsening imbalances in provincial, regional and local labour markets, including shortages of specific skills, or geographic mismatches between vacant positions and available workers with the skills to fill them,” the agency said.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.