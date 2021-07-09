Canada’s job market roars back; hiring climbs, unemployment falls as COVID-19 restrictions lift

Canada’s labour market is roaring back as COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.
Following two months of job losses, the economy added 230,700 positions in June and the unemployment rate fell to 7.8 per cent from May’s 8.2 per cent, Statistics Canada said Friday. The June result exceeded a 175,000 gain that was expected on Bay Street.
To date, Canada has recovered 89 per cent of its pandemic job losses. The coming months are poised for additional gains as the country hits vaccination goals and restrictions are relaxed.
June’s job creation was entirely in part-time work, which rallied by 264,000 positions, while youth aged 15 to 24 were the main beneficiaries. Full-time work was little changed, although self-employment fell by 63,000 last month, part of an ongoing malaise in that area.
Several hard-hit industries were able to snap back. Accommodation and food services jumped by 101,000 positions, retail by 75,000 and other services – which includes hairstylists – by 24,000. The hospitality sector remains the furthest away from a full recovery.
Friday’s report also showed early signs of a return to the office. The number of Canadians who worked from home dropped by roughly 400,000 to 4.7 million. Statscan noted that for 2.6 million of that group, working from home was a response to the pandemic.
Around 170,000 more people were participating in the labour force, whether by working or actively searching for a job.
“While the rising participation rate should alleviate some concerns about widespread labour shortages, there are likely still pockets of the economy where labour is scarce and it could become more of an issue as hiring continues in the months to come,” Royce Mendes, senior economist at CIBC Capital Markets, said in a note to investors.
