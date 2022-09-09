Pedestrians pass a 'now hiring' sign on Toronto's Yonge Street.Deborah Baic/The Globe and Mail

Canada’s unemployment rate shot up in August as the economy shed jobs for a third consecutive month, the latest sign of a chill that’s spread through the labour market.

Employment fell by 40,000 in August, taking cumulative losses since May to 114,000, Statistics Canada said Friday in a report. With those losses, the unemployment rate rose to 5.4 per cent from 4.9 per cent in July, which had been a record low. Economists were expecting a far stronger month, with 15,000 jobs created and the jobless rate settling at 5 per cent.

Canada is experiencing an economic slowdown as the Bank of Canada aggressively raises interest rates to temper demand and cool the largest inflation surge in decades. The shift appears to be taking steam out of a labour market that, over the past year, has been characterized by tight conditions and a lack of available workers.

“Canada has now seen three consecutive months of job losses, something that hasn’t historically happened outside of a recession,” Royce Mendes, head of macro strategy at Desjardins Securities, said in a note to clients. “The deterioration in the job market appears to be occurring faster than anticipated.”

The job losses in August were largely concentrated among youth (ages 15 to 24) and those approaching traditional retirement age (55 to 64). Employment fell by 28,000 in the public sector. The contraction was hefty in both educational services (50,000) and construction (28,000).

Since May, employment losses have been mostly in full-time work, totalling 94,000. Still, full-time employment in August was up by 593,000 from a year earlier.

For workers, a welcome sign is that wage growth is accelerating. The average hourly wage of employees rose 5.4 per cent in August on an annual basis, up from 5.2 per cent in June and July. Even so, that lags annual growth in consumer prices, which had been 7.6 per cent in July.

