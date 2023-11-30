Open this photo in gallery: Shoppers at Toronto's Eaton Centre are seen in this file photo.Fred Lum/the Globe and Mail

The Canadian economy tumbled in the third quarter as export shipments waned and consumer spending flattened, signs of a continuing malaise as the country grapples with higher interest rates.

Real gross domestic product fell at an annualized pace of 1.1 per cent in the July-to-September period, according to figures published by Statistics Canada on Thursday. The results were considerably weaker than the Bank of Canada’s estimate of 0.8-per-cent growth and Bay Street’s expectations of a slim 0.1-per-cent increase.

GDP in the second quarter was revised sharply higher to an annualized gain of 1.4 per cent from a small decline. In a preliminary estimate, Statscan said that GDP grew 0.2 per cent in October, highlighting the topsy-turvy nature of recent economic activity.

Stephen Brown, deputy chief North America economist at Capital Economics, said in a client note that “the surprisingly large fall in third-quarter GDP will probably be a one-off. While we wouldn’t rule out a renewed contraction in the new year, for now the economy appears to be experiencing a ‘bumpy landing’ rather than an outright recession.”

Thursday’s report showed several areas of weakness in the economy. Business investment fell at an annualized rate of 10.1 per cent in the third quarter, while exports flagged by 5.1 per cent. Statscan noted that inventories accumulated at the slowest pace in two years.

Housing spending was essentially flat in the third quarter, similar to the result in the second quarter.

The household savings rate picked up to 5.1 per cent in the third quarter from 4.7 per cent in the second quarter. Canadians have been squirrelling away more money in recent years; the average savings rate between 2015 and 2019 was 2.2 per cent. Statscan noted that the savings rate is aggregated across all households and that it tends to be greater among those with higher income.

Despite various signs of weakness, there were some areas of expansion. Government spending jumped by 7.3 per cent annualized during the third quarter, which saw Ottawa issue GST/HST credit payments at double the usual dollar value for recipients, something it dubbed a “grocery rebate.”

Higher government spending is “perhaps not where you want to see the growth,” Bank of Montreal chief economist Doug Porter said in a research note.

Residential housing investment jumped at an annualized rate of 8.3 per cent in the third quarter, the first increase since early in 2022. This was driven by a sharp increase in new construction, offsetting the drag from weaker home-buying activity.

While the economy is stagnating in overall terms, the situation is undoubtedly much weaker on a per-person basis. Nathan Janzen, assistant chief economist at Royal Bank of Canada, noted that per-capita GDP has declined for five consecutive quarters.

The Canadian results also stand in stark contrast to those of the United States, which notched growth of 5.2 per cent in the third quarter.

Canada is widely considered by economists to be especially sensitive to rising interest rates. The Bank of Canada has increased its benchmark rate to 5 per cent from emergency lows of 0.25 per cent in early 2022 – the quickest pace of tightening in decades.

Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said last week that borrowing costs may be high enough to get inflation under control. Economists and traders generally anticipate the BoC will start cutting rates by the middle of next year.

Interest rate swaps, which capture market expectations about monetary policy, are pricing in a quarter-point rate cut by April, 2024.