The Canadian economy stalled during the final three months of 2022 as businesses pulled back dramatically on inventory orders, masking an acceleration in domestic demand.

Real gross domestic product was effectively unchanged in the fourth quarter of last year, compared to the third quarter, Statistics Canada said Tuesday in a report. Analysts were expecting annualized growth of 1.6 per cent, while the Bank of Canada projected 1.3 per cent.

Growth has slowed from annualized rates of 2.3 per cent in the third quarter and 3.6 per cent in the second quarter, coinciding with aggressive rate hikes from the Bank of Canada.

The recent stall was primarily driven by a significant drop in inventory investments, which fell from a record accumulation in the middle quarters of 2022. Many businesses have said they ordered too many goods as supply-chain issues wreaked havoc on global trade over the past two years.

A similar dynamic – reduced inventories causing a drag on economic growth – was observed in the United States last year.

Elsewhere, there was momentum. Household spending in Canada rose 0.5 per cent in the fourth quarter, following a 0.1-per-cent drop in the third quarter, a show of resilience from consumers as they adjust to the highest interest rates in more than a decade.

The start to 2023 appears to be on solid footing. In a preliminary estimate, Statscan said real GDP jumped 0.3 per cent in January, following a 0.1-per-cent drop in December.

“The stall in GDP during the final quarter of last year was a surprise, but a rebound in domestic demand led by consumer spending shows that the bottom is certainly not falling out of the economy,” said Andrew Grantham, senior economist at CIBC Capital Markets, in a client note.

The economic slowdown is expected. In order to tame sky-high inflation, the Bank of Canada has quickly raised interest rates to curb demand. Over eight consecutive rate hikes, the central bank has taken its policy rate to 4.5 per cent from 0.25 per cent in March, 2022.

At its last decision in January, the Bank of Canada announced a “conditional pause” on further rate hikes, although that could change if inflation doesn’t ease as expected. The bank is widely predicted to hold rates steady at its next rate decision on March 8.

The Bank of Canada projects the economy will stall over the first six to nine months of 2023, then pick up as the year closes. Governor Tiff Macklem says the country could experience a “mild recession,” a view that is echoed by many economists on Bay Street.

“It’s not going to feel great. But it is not going to feel like what people think of when you say the word recession,” Mr. Macklem said in an appearance before the House of Commons finance committee earlier this month, referencing the “big job losses” of past downturns.

So far, the labour market has shown few signs of weakening. Canada posted a whopping gain of 150,000 jobs in January, while the unemployment rate of 5 per cent is near a record low.

Tuesday’s GDP report showed people are still spending, despite the impact of higher borrowing rates. There was a large increase in the purchase of vehicles as supply chains improved.

Household disposable income jumped 3 per cent in the fourth quarter. Statscan said this was helped by various government transfers, including the one-time GST credit top-up, which the federal government enacted to help lower-income households with inflation, along with a 10-per-cent increase in Old Age Security payments for those 75 and up.

The household savings rate rose to 6 per cent in the fourth quarter, from 5 per cent in the third quarter. Between 2010 and 2019, the savings rate averaged 3.4 per cent.

Business spending on machinery and equipment fell 7.8 per cent in the fourth quarter. Housing investment – which consists of new construction, renovations and ownership transfer costs – fell 2.3 per cent as higher rates sent a shudder through the real-estate market.

With a report from Mark Rendell