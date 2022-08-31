Canada’s economic growth lagged expectations in the second quarter and seems to have decelerated in July, signs that rising interest rates are cooling economic activity sooner than many forecasters anticipated.

Softening growth, however, is unlikely to deter the Bank of Canada from another oversized interest rate hike at its rate decision next week, economists said.

Canada’s economy grew at an annualized rate of 3.3 per cent in the second quarter, Statistics Canada reported Wednesday. That came in below the Bank of Canada’s forecast of 4 per cent annualized GDP growth and the Bay Street consensus of 4.4 per cent.

Preliminary estimates for July show that real GDP declined by 0.1 per cent, as output fell in the manufacturing, wholesale, retail and utilities sectors. That suggests third quarter growth is also on track to undershoot the central bank’s estimate.

“While GDP growth was solid in Q2 as a whole, it was weaker than anticipated and a slow end to the quarter plus soft start to Q3 suggest that the economy is reacting quicker to rising interest rates than the Bank of Canada may have been anticipating,” Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce economist Andrew Grantham said in a note to clients.

The central bank has increased interest rates at four consecutive meetings since March, including a full percentage point rate hike in July, the largest single move since 1998. This campaign to raise borrowing costs is explicitly aimed at slowing down economic activity in an effort to tame runaway inflation.

While rate increases can take six to eight quarters to have a full impact, Wednesday’s GDP data shows that higher borrowing costs are already squeezing rate-sensitive sectors like housing. Residential investment contracted around 28 per cent on an annualized basis in the quarter.

That’s unlikely to push the Bank of Canada off course, private sector economists argue. Governor Tiff Macklem signaled this month that he intends to keep raising interest rates into what economists call “restrictive territory,” where borrowing costs act as a brake on economic activity.

Financial markets are pricing in a 75 basis point rate hike for the September 7 rate decision, while Bay Street forecasters suggest that 50, 75 and 100 basis point rate hikes are all on the table. A basis point is one hundredth of a percentage point.

“Inflation remains priority 1, 2, 3, and 4 for the BoC, so we don’t think today’s print will change the Bank’s thinking heading into the September interest rate announcement (particularly given the strength in household spending),” Toronto Dominion Bank rate strategists Andrew Kelvin, Robert Both and Chris Whelan wrote in a note to clients.

“We continue to look for a 75bp rate hike next week, but the softer hand-off into Q3 hints at trouble ahead,” they wrote. Looking further ahead, they suggested that the central bank may need to slow its pace of rate hikes in October, and could opt for a 25 basis point rate hike at that point.

Royce Mendes, head of macro strategy at Desjardins Capital Markets, said that a 50 basis point rate hike next week is now more likely.

“With the Bank of Canada already having raised rates 100bps in July, central bankers might be willing slow the pace of hikes ahead of their peers by only pushing rates up another 50bps next week. It’s possible that monetary policymakers move more than that, but there are clearly cracks beginning to form in the foundation of the economy,” he wrote in a note to clients.

While growth was weaker than expected, Canada continues to outperform peer countries, including the United States where economic activity contracted in the second quarter.

Canadian consumer spending remained robust as people bought new clothing and shoes for return to office work, and splurged on travel, restaurants and other services that have reopened as pandemic restrictions have lifted.

Businesses building up inventories also boosted growth in the quarter, with a particularly notable jump in farm inventories.

“Increased production of agricultural products in the second quarter, notably wheat and canola, resulted in the largest increase in farm inventory investments since 1961, the year when quarterly data were first recorded,” Statscan said.

This was offset by a decline in housing investment and household spending on durable goods. Net trade also weighed on GDP in the quarter with a rise in imports exceeding exports.