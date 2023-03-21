Fresh produce on display at one of the vegetable stands in the St. Lawrence Market in downtown Toronto. Statistics Canada says the annual rate of inflation eased to 5.2 per cent in January.Fred Lum/the Globe and Mail

Canada’s annual inflation rate fell by the most since the early stages of the pandemic, although grocery prices are still rising by more than 10 per cent, a strain on household finances.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 5.2 per cent in February from a year earlier, slowing from a 5.9-per-cent pace in January, Statistics Canada said on Tuesday. It was the largest drop in CPI since April, 2020. Financial analysts had been expecting an inflation rate of 5.4 per cent.

The recent slowdown in consumer price growth is largely because the initial effects of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine – which led to spiking prices of commodities, such as crude oil and wheat – are no longer part of the year-over-year calculation of inflation. This is known as a base effect.

For that reason, the coming months should bring a further deceleration. The Bank of Canada projects the annual rate of CPI growth will cool to around 3 per cent by the middle of the year.

Elsewhere, there were signs of stickiness. Excluding food and energy, prices were up 4.8 per cent on an annual basis in February, down just slightly from a 4.9-per-cent gain in January.

The Bank of Canada and other central banks are being tested by inflation that remains too high, but also fears of distress in the financial system, after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.

Unlike many of its peers, the Bank of Canada had already moved to the sidelines, putting a “conditional pause” on further increases to its policy rate, now at 4.5 per cent.

“With inflation subsiding on both the headline and core measures, the Bank of Canada is in a less awkward position than many others during the recent financial turmoil. That is, there’s really no underlying reason for the Bank to hike further,” Bank of Montreal chief economist Doug Porter said in a note to clients.

“Over all, the Bank’s pause looks prudent, and we expect them to stay at current levels for quite some time, barring a major flare-up in the banking turmoil,” Mr. Porter added.

Grocery prices rose 10.6 per cent on a 12-month basis in February. While that was slower than January’s pace of 11.4 per cent, it was the seventh consecutive month of double-digit increases.

“Continuing to put upward pressure on grocery prices are supply constraints amid unfavourable weather in growing regions, as well as higher input costs such as animal feed, energy and packaging materials,” Statscan said in its report.

Energy prices fell 0.6 per cent in February from a year earlier. Gasoline had dropped nearly 5 per cent, the first annual decline since the outset of 2021.

In recent months, economists have looked to short-term trends in inflation for a sense of how things are progressing. Expressed at an annualized rate, the three-month change in core CPI (excluding food and energy) was 3.4 per cent in February, firmer than 3.1 per cent in January.

Price growth is diverging in the housing sector. While shelter costs are decelerating, on an annual basis, mortgage interest costs have jumped 24 per cent, the fastest pace in four decades.