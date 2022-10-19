Canadian inflation slowed slightly in September, but not as much as financial analysts were expecting as some products and services continued to accelerate in price.

The consumer price index (CPI) rose 6.9 per cent in September from a year earlier, Statistics Canada said Wednesday in a report. That was down from 7 per cent in August and marked the third consecutive month of deceleration. It was, however, widely seen as a disappointment: Financial analysts had predicted inflation would ease to 6.7 per cent.

Outside of some volatile items, inflation is proving sticky. Core inflation (excluding food and energy) rose 5.4 per cent over the past year, up from 5.3 per cent in August. On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose at a faster pace in September than in August. And in a distressing sign for many families, grocery inflation hit a new multi-decade high.

To tamp down inflation, the Bank of Canada is universally expected to deliver another outsized rate hike at its next decision on Oct. 26. Analysts are divided on the extent to which the bank will raise its policy rate – now at 3.25 per cent – but are pencilling in no less than an additional 50 basis points. (A basis point is 1/100th of a percentage point.)

“The measures of core inflation, measures of underlying inflation are increasingly relevant,” Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said last week from Washington, after the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank. “We have yet to see a clear turning point in underlying inflation. Inflation continues to broaden across goods and services. So that’s something we will be looking at very closely.”

The swoon in gasoline prices had a large effect on the inflation figures. Prices at the pump fell 7.4 per cent in September, the third consecutive month of decline.

But for consumers, there was no relief at the supermarket. Grocery prices rose 11.4 per cent on an annual basis, the quickest pace since 1981. It’s getting tougher to avoid higher prices, with meat rising 7.6 per cent, dairy products by 9.7 per cent and fresh vegetables by 11.8 per cent.

“Contributing to price increases for food and beverages were unfavourable weather, higher prices for important inputs such as fertilizer and natural gas, as well as geopolitical instability stemming from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine,” Statscan said in the report.

The Bank of Canada published surveys of consumers and businesses on Monday that showed pessimism is spreading through the economy, with a majority of respondents expecting the country to enter a recession in the next year. Inflation expectations – which are key in wage negotiations and price-setting – remain high among households and companies.

Confidence is waning in the private sector. On Monday, Bank of Nova Scotia became the latest financial institution to predict an economic downturn in the near future, saying that Canada would experience a “technical recession” in the first half of 2023.

“The decline in economic activity is likely to be minor and short-lived owing to the underlying resilience of the economy,” read the report from chief economist Jean-François Perrault and René Lalonde, the bank’s director of modelling and forecasting.

“Firm and household balance sheets remain strong, and the labour market is still dramatically short of workers. Regardless of the headwinds coming from beyond our borders, the simple reality is that Canadian firms are confronting serious challenges in their ability to increase production owing to these labour shortages.”