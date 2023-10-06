The Canadian labour market is churning out jobs at a surprisingly quick pace, putting pressure on the Bank of Canada ahead of its next rate decision later this month.

Employment rose by 64,000 in September, picking up from an increase of 40,000 in August, Statistics Canada said Friday in a report. This easily surpassed the 20,000 estimate from Bay Street economists. The unemployment rate held steady at 5.5 per cent for the third consecutive month as the country’s population grows at historically strong rates.

Several analysts said on Friday that the underlying details of the report were somewhat weak. Employment in educational services popped by 66,000 in September, following a drop of 44,000 in August – a volatile result that economists dismissed as a statistical quirk. Part-time jobs accounted for most of the growth last month. And total hours worked fell 0.2 per cent.

Even so, compensation is climbing at elevated rates. Average hourly wages rose 5 per cent in September on a year-over-year basis, in line with increases in July and August.

This combination of new jobs and strong wage growth will be cheered by workers, who have been stung by high inflation for the past two years. But it’s unlikely to bring comfort to the Bank of Canada, which is trying to take some steam out of the labour market.

Ahead of its next rate decision on Oct. 25, the BoC will be weighing whether recent data – including an uptick in the inflation rate – force it to raise interest rates yet again.

Doug Porter, chief economist at Bank of Montreal, wrote in a client note that “labour income is still powering ahead. In turn, that suggests that the economy is not seriously buckling, yet. We don’t believe this is enough to tip the scales for the Bank of Canada, but it will keep their tightening bias firmly in place.”

The numbers in Friday’s report were decidedly mixed. The number of people working in finance, insurance and real estate fell by 20,000 in September, while there was a drop of 18,000 in construction – both industries that are exposed to sharply higher interest rates.

In Quebec, employment jumped by 39,000 during the month, followed by B.C. at 26,000. Employment fell by 38,000 in Alberta, undoing the gains of the previous two months.

Canada’s strong pace of population growth is having a tangible effect on the numbers. Statscan recently reported that the population had increased by nearly 1.2 million (3 per cent) over the previous year, largely driven by the arrival of temporary residents, many of whom are workers.

Because so many newcomers are joining the labour force, the employment increase of 64,000 in September was not enough to lower the unemployment rate.

The U.S. added 336,000 jobs in September, or roughly double what analysts had expected, the Labor Department reported on Friday. Canadian and U.S. bond yields leapt higher after their respective reports, part of a dramatic upswing as traders embrace the theory that interest rates will need to remain higher for longer in order to knock inflation back to suitable levels.

Traders are also raising their bets that central banks will continue hiking interest rates. Interest rate probabilities, based on trading in swaps markets, are pricing in a near 40-per-cent chance the Bank of Canada will raise its policy rate by a quarter percentage point this month, up from 28-per-cent odds just before Friday’s labour report.

Over the past 18 months, the Bank of Canada has hiked its benchmark rate to 5 per cent from crisis lows of 0.25 per cent, the quickest pace of policy tightening in decades. The bank held its policy rate steady at the September decision, the second pause of this year.

However, central bankers will consider whether the latest flare-up in inflation is worrisome enough to raise interest rates again. Canada’s annual inflation rate has risen to 4 per cent in August from 2.9 per cent in June, largely owing to higher fuel prices.

At the same time, economic growth has effectively stalled in recent months, while consumers appear to be pulling back on spending as higher borrowing rates eat into their budgets.

Royce Mendes, head of macro strategy at Desjardins Securities, said the global rise in bond yields likely gives the Bank of Canada leeway to stand pat.

“Higher bond yields further out the curve are a substitute for policy rate increases and may even be more powerful in terms of their effect on the economy,” he wrote to clients. “As a result, while we await the release of the September inflation data, we’re sticking with our call that the Bank of Canada holds rates steady later this month.”