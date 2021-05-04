Canada records $1.1-billion trade deficit in March

Canada’s trade balance shifted back to a deficit in March following two consecutive months of surplus, as imports jumped significantly while exports edged up slightly, Statistics Canada said on Tuesday.
Canada’s trade deficit with the world was $1.1-billion in March. Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted a surplus of $700-million after a revised $1.42-billion surplus in February.
